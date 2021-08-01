USWNT faces Canada in the semifinals; American women’s basketball appears to remain undefeated – NBC Connecticut





After Stratford-born Alyssa Naeher’s massive performance against the Netherlands catapulted them to the semi-finals, the United States women’s national football team is looking to advance to the final. Additionally, UConn’s all-star contingent will be back on the pitch for Team USA’s final group stage game against France.

USWNT take on Canada in women’s soccer semifinals

The job was not done for the United States National Women’s Football Team.

After escaping with a biting penalty shootout victory over the Netherlands on Friday, the USWNT will face Canada at 4 a.m. ET on Monday for a berth in the gold medal game.

Megan Rapinoe pierced the decisive penalty for the Americans in Friday’s quarterfinal victory. USWNT goaltender Alyssa Naeher of Stratford was in the back of the net during the penalties, while Samantha Mewis and Lynn Williams scored in regulation.

Canada has won the bronze medal at the last two Olympic Games. The team have two draws and two wins in Tokyo so far, including a penalty shootout win over Brazil in the quarter-finals on Friday.

The United States, meanwhile, failed to win a medal at the Olympics for the first time in 2016 and are looking to win their fifth gold.

Watch the game on USA Network or stream live here.

US women’s basketball puts 51-game winning streak on the line against France Ned Dishman

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 30: Breanna Stewart, No. 10 of the United States Women’s National Basketball Team, handles the ball against the Japan Women’s National Team during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Saitama Super Arena on July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and / or using this photograph, user accepts the terms and conditions of the Getty Images license agreement. Mandatory copyright notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Ned Dishman / NBAE via Getty Images)

The United States team has not lost in the Olympic women’s basketball tournament since 1992, and the team are looking to stay perfect Monday against France.

The US women’s basketball team have beaten Nigeria and Japan so far in Tokyo. Aja Wilson was a star in her Olympic debut, posting double doubles in both wins. Seattle Storm teammates and UConn legends Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart also featured showcases in two group games.

Now the United States team faces France in their final group game having already clinched a quarter-final berth. The French team lost to Japan in their opener before beating Nigeria by 25 points. A victory for the United States would give them 52 consecutive Olympic victories and bring the team closer to their seventh consecutive gold medal.

Watch live at 12:40 am ET on USA Network, or stream live here.

India Pagan and Puerto Rico squad in search of win Bryan Snyder – Pool

SAITAMA, JAPAN – JULY 30: India Pagan # 33 of Team Puerto Rico stands up for a shot against Antonia Delaere # 6 of Team Belgium during the first half of a Group C preliminary round match Women’s Day on Day 7 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on July 30, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Bryan Snyder – Pool / Getty Images)

As the US women’s team seek to maintain their unbeaten streak, team Puerto Rico and India Pagan from New London will look to secure their first victory at the Tokyo Olympics.

Puerto Rico will face Australia in the final Group C pool match on Monday morning at 8 a.m.ET.

Pagan, who was a basketball star at New London High School, received huge support from his hometown during his first Olympics. Dozens of people joined his family at the Garde Arts Center on Thursday night to watch Puerto Rico’s final game and cheer on the hometown star.

This will likely be Puerto Rico’s last game at the Tokyo Games. They have lost their first two games and are at the bottom of the standings. They are hoping for victory against an Australian team that is also winless.

The game starts Monday at 8 a.m. ET and you can watch it live here.

Jade Carey aims for an Olympic medal in the floor routine Photo by Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

Jade Carey of Team USA reacts after competing in the vault in the women’s qualification on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Center on July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

Three gymnastics finals are scheduled for Monday morning at the Ariake Gymnastics Center: the men’s rings, the women’s floor exercise and the men’s jump.

Jade Carey will be the only American competitor in the three finals. Simone Biles, who finished second in the floor routine in qualifying, remains out after leaving the team final earlier this week. Carey finished just behind Biles with a third place finish in qualifying. The 21-year-old finished eighth overall in the all-around after being named Biles’ replacement. Italy’s Vanessa Ferrari had the best floor score in qualifying.

There will be no American gymnasts in either of the Monday men’s finals. Greece’s Eleftherios Petrounias is set to defend gold in the rings after finishing with the highest score in qualifying. South Koreans Shin Jeahwan and Armenians Artur Davtyan are tied for highest qualifying score in men’s vaulting, while individual all-around bronze medalist Nikita Nagornyy of the Russian Olympic Committee achieved third best qualifying score . He finished tied for the best vault score of all gymnasts in the individual all-around.

Watch on Peacock at 4:45 a.m. ET or stream live here.

Yale’s Stu McNay hopes to enter 470 Phil Walter medal race

FUJISAWA, JAPAN – JULY 28: Team USA’s Stuart McNay and David Hughes compete in the Men’s 470 category on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Enoshima Yacht Harbor on July 28, 2021 in Fujisawa, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Phil Walter / Getty Images)

Yale sailor Stu McNay and his partner David Hughes will be back on the water for the final two preliminary races of the 470 two-seater dinghy.

After eight races, the duo are in 11th place. Only the top 10 teams will qualify for Wednesday’s medal race, so McNay and Hughes will need to find a way to earn at least one spot to ensure they race in Tokyo again.

Their races start early Monday morning at 1:35 a.m.ET. You can watch it live here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcconnecticut.com/news/sports/tokyo-summer-olympics/5-to-watch/5-to-watch-uswnt-takes-on-canada-in-semis-us-womens-basketball-looks-to-stay-unbeaten/2547512/

