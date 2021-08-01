Scientists warn of risk in easing UK controls on vaccinated arrivals | covid





The scientists said lifting restrictions on fully vaccinated entrants to the UK from the European Union (EU) and the US (US), starting on Monday, would not pose a risk.

From 4 a.m. on Monday, fully vaccinated people in the US and Europe will be treated the same as UK residents.

Instead, different rules apply to those traveling from France, but pre-departure and PCR testing must be completed on or before the second day of arrival.

These changes are likely to be welcomed by travelers, but scientists caution.

Professor Rowland Kao, an epidemiologist at the University of Edinburgh, said there are risks in opening borders to fully vaccinated people while allowing the virus to spread to infect a large population in the UK.

He said the situation is worrisome because fully vaccinated people have a relatively low risk for Covid, but by definition have a similar risk of carrying a vaccine-avoiding escape mutation. Such variants must be imported from abroad.

One complication was that high levels of infection resulted in a reduced proportion of positive samples analyzed through a faster approach known as genome sequencing or genotyping to determine included variants.

Kao, a participant in the Scientific Pandemic Influenza (Spi-M), said that this means that it is very difficult to stop or even slow the spread of a mutation in a country because it is our primary means of identifying mutations. modeling group).

Of course, if the current encouraging signs of a decrease in cases continue, we will soon be in a position where the greatest risk has been eliminated, but some delay in lifting restrictions will be mechanically reasonable.

Professor Julian Hiscox, head of the Department of Infections and Global Health at the University of Liverpool, who is participating in the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), which advises governments on the risks posed by novel respiratory viruses, also called for caution. .

He said, as with everything related to COVID-19, there is a balance between infection and consequences for human health and other factors such as the economy and what people enjoy.

The incidence and corresponding new mutations are likely to be high, but prudence will require a more prudent approach.

However, Professor Adam Finn of the University of Bristol, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, said the rule change could benefit.

We know that people who are fully immune can become infected. People who are infected, including delta and other strains, are much less likely to get seriously ill than unimmunized people and are somewhat less likely to get infected at all, he said.

Evidence is only now emerging that evidence that an infection is unlikely to infect others, at least to some extent.

So it makes logical sense that the increased freedom of vaccinated people with ongoing testing before and after travel makes sense, but of course comes with an ongoing risk of introducing the virus.

As in other areas of policy, it is a balancing measure that tries to find the best compromise between too much risk and too much attention. If you encourage more people to get a full vaccination, that’s of course a bonus for them and everyone else.

Another Nervtag participant, Professor Peter Openshaw of Imperial College London, also said the rule change makes sense from an immunological standpoint.

He said that in terms of harmonization of awareness of vaccines delivered elsewhere, it seems perfectly reasonable for a country with adequate monitoring and documentation of the vaccine being delivered.

But Openshaw adds that it’s very difficult when politicians rely on preliminary information, such as transmission, for example. Much of this is based on very weak evidence, he said.

Dr. Michael Head, senior research fellow for global health at the University of Southampton, said there could be a middle ground when it comes to rule changes.

For recent international arrivals who have received two doses of vaccination, replacing quarantine with daily testing would be a reasonable and pragmatic compromise, he said.

