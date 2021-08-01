US Senate considers massive infrastructure measure | Voice of America





WASHINGTON – The United States Senate meets in a rare Sunday session in a bid to push forward legislation calling for an estimated $ 1,000 billion in infrastructure spending to repair deteriorating roads and bridges and build a service to nationwide broadband.

Chuck Schumer, the Democratic Majority Leader in the Senate, hopes the over 2,500-page text of the measure will be completed for presentation to lawmakers so they can start proposing amendments and voting on a bill. final in the next few days.

The package, which also includes increased funding for rail and mass transit in addition to replacing leaded drinking water systems in the United States, was negotiated between President Joe Biden’s administration and a group of senators. Republican and Democratic centrists.

Raising infrastructure spending, including $ 550 billion in new allocations, is something of a rarity in Washington – a potential bipartisan deal in a heated political environment where Republicans and Democrats remain divided over a host of other questions.

One of the pact negotiators, Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine, told CNN’s State of the Union: We are really close to wrapping up.

The measure has already cleared preliminary procedural votes with Unified Democratic support and more than 15 favorable Republicans in the politically divided 100-member Senate.

Collins said the legislation could get Senate approval by the end of the week and ultimately 10 or more Republicans would join the Democrats, enough to secure the 60-vote super-majority needed for thwart any attempt to block it with legislative obstruction.

Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine, takes an escalator from the Senate subway on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 30, 2021.

The measure would then go to the House of Representatives, where some progressive lawmakers have complained that the infrastructure package is not big enough. The potential final congressional approval could be in a few weeks.

This bill is good for America, Collins said.

The package is one of Bidens’ biggest legislative priorities, an attempt six months into his presidency to prove to voters that the White House and Congress can come to a bipartisan deal on certain issues.

Brian Deese, director of the Bidens National Economic Council, told Fox News Sunday that the new infrastructure spending equals much-needed investment our country.

The White House predicts that the spending could create two million new jobs each year, mostly in construction trades, over the next decade.

The package includes $ 110 billion for roads and bridges, $ 39 billion for public transit and $ 66 billion for rail. Fifty-five billion dollars are allocated to drinking water and sanitation infrastructure as well as billions to airports, ports, broadband internet and charging stations for electric vehicles.

