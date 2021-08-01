Over 85 million COVID-19 vaccines administered in the UK





Both doses provide over 90% protection against hospitalizations due to the Delta strain, which is the dominant strain in the UK.

All adults are eligible for a second dose after 8 weeks.

The latest figure shows more than 85 million COVID-19 vaccines administered across the UK as the government continues to urge people to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves and their loved ones.

A total of 85,196,986 doses were administered in the UK, with 46,851,145 receiving the first dose (88.6%) and 38,345,841 receiving both doses (72.5%).

By 23 July, the vaccine had killed around 60,000 people, infected 22 million and hospitalized 52,600 people, according to the latest data from the UK Public Health Agency (PHE) and the University of Cambridge.

Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid said:

In less than eight months, healthcare services across the UK have delivered over 85 million doses, a staggering achievement. Showed the best of England.

From the jab NHS to the military, thousands of volunteers and civil servants, all of you have played a role in bringing us to this life-saving milestone. And I thank you for your tireless efforts.

If you haven’t yet protected yourself and your loved ones, get both jabs.

Data from PHE show that the COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective against hospitalizations due to the Delta (B.1.617.2) strain. As a result of the analysis, the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine was 96% effective, and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was 92% effective for hospitalization after two doses.

The UK has advanced its prime minister goal of getting both doses in two-thirds of UK adults and giving all adults the first dose by 19 July.

All adults in the UK can get their second dose after 8 weeks. This means that all adults will have a chance to get a second dose by mid-September.

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi said:

Our COVID-19 vaccination program has been a huge success and we have been able to carefully ease restrictions.

Getting both vaccines is one of the most important things people can do to help build a barrier around themselves, their loved ones, and our country.

I urge everyone to get their own jab so we can continue what we missed.

Starting in late September, people have to prove they have both jabs to enter nightclubs and music events.

The government has announced that people who have received both vaccines will not need to be quarantined when returning to the UK from the Amber List countries if they received their second dose at least 14 days before.

As of August 16, people who have been double-vaccinated will no longer be legally required to self-isolate and are advised to undergo PCR testing if they are identified as close contacts of a positive COVID-19 case.

The government has announced that front-line NHS double-immunized and social workers who have been instructed to self-isolate will be allowed to work in exceptional circumstances and will be replaced by palliative testing.

A limited number of critical workers are considered close contacts and may self-isolate to work in exceptional circumstances if their employer has advised them to do so.

The UK government has early secured access to over 500 million doses of the most promising COVID-19 vaccine on behalf of the entire UK, its royal dependents and overseas territories. The UK’s pharmaceutical regulatory agency, MHRA, has approved the world’s first Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines to rapidly distribute the vaccine across the country and ensure the UK is one of the fastest vaccine programs in the world.

The UK continues to be one of the top countries where people are willing or already vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a YouGov poll, with 9 out of 10 adults (96) according to ONS data released on 2 July. %) were found to be positive. Feelings about vaccines.

The vaccine is available free of charge at thousands of vaccine centers, GP clinics and pharmacies. About 98% of people live within 16 km of an immunization center in the UK, and vaccinations are given in places such as mosques, community centers and football stadiums.

Note to editors:

The latest UK-wide immunization statistics are posted here and NHS England publishes vaccine statistics for the UK here.

The latest PHE analysis of the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine can be found here. The latest study on the number of cases prevented by vaccines and saved lives here

The ONS Survey on COVID-19 Immunization Barriers can be found here.

YouGov data comparing usage rates across countries around the world can be viewed here.

To date, the government has invested more than $300 million in the manufacture of successful vaccines to get them to market quickly.

The UK government is working to support equal access to vaccines worldwide. The UK is one of the largest donors to COVAX facilities, a global mechanism to help developing countries access coronavirus vaccines, and helped distribute 548 million doses of coronavirus vaccine in the UK this year to 92 developing countries. promised to give. With support from the UK government, the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is available for a fee to developing countries, and in June the UK will donate at least 100 million surplus coronavirus vaccine doses within the next year, including 5 million starting over the next few weeks. announced. See here for more details. Visit the NHS website for advice on how to schedule or administer a COVID-19 vaccination.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/more-than-85-million-covid-19-vaccines-administered-in-uk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos