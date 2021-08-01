COVID Peak in US: More Pain and Suffering to Come, Says Fauci | Coronavirus pandemic News





The increase in coronavirus cases in the United States amid the spread of the Delta variant prompts a new call for more Americans to get vaccinated.

The leading infectious disease expert in the United States has warned that the country will experience more pain and suffering in the future as coronavirus infections increase, especially in parts of the country where large segments of the population do not are still not vaccinated.

In an interview with ABCs This Week on Sunday, Dr Anthony Fauci said an outbreak of the unvaccinated has caused a dramatic increase in the seven-day average of new COVID-19 infections in the United States.

Things will get worse if you look at the acceleration in the number of cases, the seven-day average has increased significantly, Fauci said, explaining that some 100 million people eligible for COVID-19 vaccines have not been vaccinated.

I was not looking, I believe, at the lockdown, but I was looking to feel pain and suffering in the future because we are seeing cases increase, he said, which is why we Let’s keep repeating that the solution to this is to get the vaccine and it would not happen.

COVID-19 vaccines have been available in the United States for months, and 60.4% of adults are considered fully vaccinated, according to data from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

However, many people have not been vaccinated for a variety of reasons including ideological and political views, and health officials have been calling for people to be vaccinated for weeks desperately as the highly contagious Delta variant spreads.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day moving average of daily new cases in the United States rose from 30,887 on July 16 to 77,827 on July 30.

The seven-day moving average for new daily deaths in the country increased over the same period, from 253 on July 16 to 358 on July 30, although death reports are typically delayed weeks after infections and even longer after hospitalizations.

Amid the rise in infections, the CDC last week recommended fully immunized Americans wear masks in indoor public spaces of COVID-19 hotspots. The agency said that in very rare cases, people who have been vaccinated can contract the virus and pass it on to others.

With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans is now more urgent than ever, CDC director Rochelle Walensky told reporters at a press briefing on July 27.

Several U.S. states are seeing an upsurge in infections, including Florida, which has become the country’s new coronavirus epicenter and reported its highest total of new COVID-19 cases in a single day on Saturday with 21,683 new infections.

Florida now accounts for about a fifth of all new cases in the country.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has resisted mask mandates and vaccine requirements, and with the state legislature, the ability of local authorities to impose restrictions intended to stop the spread of COVID-19 has been limited.

DeSantis on Friday banned school districts from forcing students to wear masks when school resumes next month, which the CDC recommended last week.

But the number of Americans getting vaccinated has started to rise again after declining for weeks.

The silver lining is that people are waking up to it and it can be a tipping point for those who have hesitated, National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins told CNN’s State of the Union program on Sunday. .

Collins said vaccinations had increased 56% in the past two weeks. This is what desperately needs to happen if we are to put this Delta variant back in its place, because right now it’s a pretty big party in the middle of the country, she said.

