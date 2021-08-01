More signs of public health neglect





Gravestone in the cemetery with the word mother on it, representing maternal mortality.

getty

In 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic led to the biggest drop in life expectancy in the United States since World War II. Yet before the pandemic, the United States was already experiencing a decrease in life expectancy, unlike any of its peers with a comparable gross domestic product (GDP) per capita. Among the many factors that contribute to this long-term trend is infant and maternal mortality.

The United States is the only industrialized country in the world where maternal mortality is increasing. And the United States has almost the highest maternal mortality rate among high-income countries. Each year, approximately 700 American women die during pregnancy, childbirth, or subsequent complications.

And when it comes to infant mortality, the United States ranks 33rd out of 36 countries in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). In 2018, as infant mortality hit an all-time high in the United States, with 5.9 infant deaths per 1,000 live births, more than 21,000 infants still died. Compared to countries with similar GDP, the infant mortality rate in the United States is much higher. France and the UK, for example, have 3.8 deaths per 1,000 live births.

Infant and Maternal Mortality Statistics are a sobering reminder of the relative degree of public health neglect in the United States

Some of the leading causes of infant deaths include complications of maternal pregnancy, premature births and low birth weight. Lower birth weight or lower gestational age at birth predispose infants to poorer outcomes. But, compared to other countries, American babies of similar birth weight and gestational age were also doing relatively poorly, with a higher neonatal mortality rate (deaths in the first month of life). and a higher post-neonatal mortality rate (death from the first month to the Twelve).

Further, breaking down the U.S. figures by ethnicity yields startling discrepancies, in which infant and maternal mortality among blacks and Latinos is more than twice the national average. In fact, the higher post-neonatal mortality rate in the United States is almost entirely attributable to excess mortality among people of lower socioeconomic status.

Chronic diseases – such as diabetes and hypertension – which are more prevalent and less controlled in black and Latin American women, are of concern, putting them at higher risk of pregnancy-related complications. that can affect both mothers and babies.

Notably, infants born to white women with a university education in the United States have death rates almost equal to those of their equally advantaged demographic counterparts in European countries. Here, access to adequate antenatal care appears to play an important role. Likewise, access to follow-up postnatal care is essential.

Medicaid is the largest payer for maternity care in the United States A disproportionate number of black and Latin American women are recipients of Medicaid. However, many pregnant women enrolled in Medicaid experience a coverage gap during the prenatal and postpartum period. Each year, hundreds of thousands of mothers are withdrawn from Medicaid two months after giving birth. States have the option of expanding postpartum eligibility for Medicaid, so mothers who have given birth can remain insured for a full year afterward. But, most mothers lose coverage after 6 weeks because states do not exercise the option to extend coverage.

Experts say one way to save lives is to improve access to appropriate health care by expanding Medicaid to ensure new mothers don’t lose health insurance.

In April 2021, Illinois became the first state to be approved by the Department of Health and Human Services to extend Medicaid for up to one year after a woman gives birth.

Putting in place policies, such as the one implemented in Illinois, that target less advantaged groups, from antenatal care to post-neonatal care – may be an effective way to reduce infant mortality in the United States.

Other potential policy levers include coverage of nursing home visiting programs and Doula care. Doula care is an underutilized resource for improving maternal and child health. Doulas are non-clinical health workers who provide physical, emotional and informational support not only during labor and delivery, but also to pregnant and postpartum women. However, Doula care is not paid for by most Medicaid programs.

In virtually all other peer countries in terms of GDP per capita, antenatal and postnatal care is comprehensive and universal. This includes services like Doula care, but also home nursing and midwifery visitation programs. The Dutch, for example, have a unique obstetric model that relies heavily on midwives, as well as services comparable to Doula care. Maternal mortality rate almost three times lower than in the United States

Persistent Maternal and Child Mortality Problems Point to a Wider Problem of Often Inadequate and Fragmented Public Health in the United States Long before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, there were signs of structural inefficiency and relatively poor outcomes across the U.S. health care system. Over the past decade, deaths in the United States have skyrocketed from a wide range of illnesses and conditions, including diabetes, suicide, stroke, and unintentional injuries, such as drug and alcohol overdoses. With the exception of a very small increase (0.08%) in 2019, life expectancy in the United States has been declining since 2014; the only OECD country to have experienced a decline between 2014 and 2019.

A 2020 Commonwealth Fund study concluded that the United States has the highest preventable death rate in the world. This was measured as premature deaths from conditions considered preventable with timely access to effective and quality health care.

The great unknown is whether universal and comprehensive access to quality health care will ever become a reality in the United States. postnatal care for mothers up to one year after childbirth.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/joshuacohen/2021/08/01/us-maternal-and-infant-mortality-more-signs-of-public-health-neglect/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos