



The UK Prime Minister’s climate change spokesperson said the UK’s goal of addressing the climate crisis by reducing carbon emissions to zero by 2050 is too far.

Former spokeswoman for Boris Johnsons, Allegra Stratton, said the scientific fact is clear that the UK needs to change its carbon footprint right now.

Stratton told BBC Radio 4s World This Weekend: All I know is that there are 10 plans for the green industrial revolution. But there are also NHS and hospitals across the country.

And I feel that all parts of society are moving together towards this net zero in 2050, at a point where we all know we can’t do it ourselves. But to be honest, that was too far.

She encouraged people to feel the urgency of the moment as Britain prepares for the Cop26 summit in Glasgow in November.

The UK has a target to reduce emissions by 68% by 2030 and 78% by 2035. The goal is to bring net emissions to zero by 2050.

The UK was the first major industrial country in the world to sign the 2050 Goals in 2019, and it aims to persuade other countries to follow suit at a climate change summit that Johnson will chair.

Stratton said: Net-zero is a glide path. It is scientifically clear that what we need to do sooner is to change our carbon footprint right now so that we can stop rising temperatures by 2030.

You must feel the urgency of the moment. We need to bring countries together at Cop26 in Glasgow in November and come up with a real plan.

Stratton said progress has been delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic and plans will be announced when Congress returns in September, along with projects that include replacing gas boilers with more climate-friendly alternatives.

She said the goal of decarbonizing the economy is a long-term journey for all of us.

This is a trip to 2050. This won’t happen overnight. This will be a conversation with the British people about fairness. Protecting vulnerable families from the more difficult decisions they have to make.

The first analysis to calculate the cost of death from carbon emissions last week found that the lifestyle of about three average Americans could generate enough global heating emissions to kill one person. It also concluded that more than 900 people could die from gases emitted from a single coal-fired power plant.

The analysis, published in Nature Communications, draws on several public health studies to conclude that for every 4,434 tonnes of CO2 pumped into the atmosphere in 2020, one person will die prematurely worldwide due to increased temperatures. got off The extra CO2 is equivalent to the current emissions of 3.5 Americans.

Stratton told The Guardian: Recognizing that 2050 will be one way or another in the future, Congress has passed into law a short-term goal to ensure that carbon emissions are reduced in a cost-effective manner. The House of Representatives has passed a short-term goal to cut carbon emissions by 78% by 2035, and the government says it must also cut carbon emissions by at least 68% by 2030.

Net Zero by 2050 is the ultimate goal, but the Paris Agreement signed by all countries in 2015 requires countries to join Cop26 with the goal of reducing emissions over the next decade. If we want to keep the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees, we need to reach net zero degrees by 2050 to keep it 1.5 degrees, and we need to act this decade.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/aug/01/uks-net-zero-goal-too-far-away-says-no-10-climate-spokesperson

