Kim Jong Un’s sister warns South Korea-US drills will rekindle tensions





Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Jorge Silva | Reuters

The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned on Sunday that next month’s annual military exercises between South Korean and American troops would undermine prospects for better relations between the Koreas, just days after rivals reopened their relations. long dormant communication channels.

Kim Yo Jong’s statement relayed by state media only targets South Korea, which may add credence to a theory that North Korea’s decision to restore lines of communication is primarily aimed at pushing Seoul to convince Washington to make concessions while nuclear diplomacy remains at an impasse.

“For the past few days, I have been hearing an unpleasant story that joint military exercises between the South Korean military and US forces could go as planned,” Kim Yo Jong said.

“I see this as an unwanted prelude which seriously undermines the will of senior leaders in the North and South who wish to see a step taken towards the restoration of mutual trust and which further obscures the way forward for North-South relations,” she declared. .

She added, “Our government and army will follow closely whether the South Korean side holds hostile war exercises in August or makes other bold decisions.”

Regular exercises between Seoul and Washington have long been a source of animosity on the Korean Peninsula, with North Korea calling them a repeat invasion and responding with missile tests. South Korea and the United States have repeatedly stated that their exercises are defensive in nature.

In recent years, South Korea and the United States have canceled or reduced some of their exercises to support diplomatic efforts to end the North Korean nuclear crisis or because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Asked about the prospects for next month’s summer exercises, Boo Seung-Chan, spokesman for the South Korean Defense Ministry, said in a briefing on Thursday that Seoul and Washington were examining factors such as the state current pandemic, efforts to achieve denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and their combination military readiness.

U.S.-led diplomacy aimed at persuading North Korea to abandon its nuclear program in return for economic and political rewards has not progressed since the failure of a second summit between Kim Jong Un and President of then, Donald Trump, because of disputes over American leadership. sanctions in early 2019.

The South Korean government led by President Moon Jae-in, which wants greater reconciliations between the Koreas, previously shuttled between Pyongyang and Washington to hold the first summit between Trump and Kim.

But North Korea then resumed harsh rhetoric against South Korea, telling it not to meddle in its relations with the United States. In June last year, Pyongyang also cut communication lines with Seoul and destroyed an empty liaison office built by South Korea on its territory. Some experts said Pyongyang had shifted responsibility for the failed second Kim-Trump summit to Seoul and was frustrated by Seoul’s failure to part ways with Washington and revive joint economic projects blocked by sanctions.

After the two Koreas reopened their communication channels on Tuesday, discussions of larger reconciliation measures like another summit between Kim Jong Un and Moon quickly spread to South Korea.

But Kim Yo Jong described the feeling as “premature and hasty judgment.” She said “hasty speculation and baseless interpretations will only bring despair.”

Analyst Cheong Seong-Chang of the Private Sejong Institute in South Korea said Kim Yo Jong’s statement is a request for the complete cancellation of US-South Korean exercises that South Korea cannot accept.

“South Korea has no justification for persuading the United States to suspend South Korea-US exercises, especially at a time when North Korea is negative about the South-North summit,” he said. Cheong said.

