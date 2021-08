Amazon plans to build a Sunset Studio in the UK for Netflix and more

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) and Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) star in the Netflix original series “Stranger Things”.

Source: Netflix

LONDON A huge new movie studio will be built just outside London in an effort to lure companies like Amazon and Netflix to make more blockbuster movies in the UK.

Developments requiring planning permits are funded by Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Hudson Pacific Properties.

The company paid 120 million ($167 million) for a 91-acre site in Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, located nearly 20 miles north of the capital. They plan to spend about $700 million on total development.

Blackstone and Hudson Pacific already own a studio group in California called Sunset Studios.

The new TV and film “Campus” is hailed as an extension of Sunset Studios, which has three locations across Hollywood. “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” was shot at Sunset Studio, as were films like “La La Land”, “Karate Kid” and “Zoolander”.

Victor Coleman, Chairman and CEO of Hudson Pacific, said in a statement: “We are very excited to expand the Sunset Studios platform in the UK, a global hub for film and television production.

“Based on our expertise in developing and operating a cutting-edge media campus, as well as Blackstone’s resources and existing market presence, we are confident that this facility will be in high demand from leading content creators,” he added.

“This is a continuation of our thematic investment focus and long-term beliefs in media, entertainment and content creation,” James Seppala, Head of Blackstone Real Estate Europe, said in a statement.

The site is expected to be larger than the famous Pinewood Studios in England, where the James Bond franchise began in the 1960s.

The company says the facility will create more than 4,500 jobs in and around Broxbourne and contribute more than 300 million annually to the local economy. “This presents a fantastic opportunity for the residents of our borough,” said Lewis Cocking, leader of the Broxbourne Borough Council.

The UK is one of the top filmmaking markets in the world, but it lags behind Hollywood in the US and Bollywood in India. According to the British Film Institute, spending on film and high-end TV production in the UK amounted to $2.84 billion in 2020, down 21% from 2019 levels.

British Culture Minister Oliver Dowden welcomed the new studio as “a sign of confidence in Britain’s booming film and television industry”.

