Tan Gunning for the American Amateur Title





Links of History RYE, NY – Audrey Tan, a senior from North Texas, is on the alert during her recent golf competitions.

In April, Tan won the program’s first-ever individual conference championship while leading the Mean Green to its first tag team conference championship in program history. A month to the day after she and her team won these trophies, they made national headlines by winning the Let Them Play Classic after seeing their season unexpectedly end at the NCAA Regional due to heavy rain. in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Then, on June 28, she finished 3rd par 1 in a US Amateur Qualifier at Walnut Creek Country Club to qualify for the US Amateur.

Now she’ll be looking to continue her streak of success this week Westchester Country Club (West Course), which will play 6,488 yards, against the nation’s top amateur players.

“This opportunity means so much to me,” said Tan. “I am honored and more than delighted to play in this event. Not only can I play in such a prestigious event, but I am in New York. It was my dream to visit New York and to be here to have this experience. by golf is more than I could ask for. “

The event features a field of 156 players, which will be reduced to 64 after two days of stroke play (36 holes) on Monday and Tuesday. These 64 people will advance to the match play competition which kicks off Wednesday with two rounds (rounds 32 and 16) on Thursday and the 36-hole championship game on Sunday August 8. The match play will be broadcast on Golf Channel and Peacock streaming. service.

The winner receives an exemption for the 2022 US Women’s Open, as well as an exemption for future US amateur events, if applicable.

“I am thrilled with the opportunity Audrey has at US Am,” said UNT head coach Michael Akers. “It’s very important to qualify for the championship, and Audrey has worked very hard to bring her game to an elite level. The course in New York will have different grass and conditions than in Texas, but she has already played in the north. Audrey’s UNT the family will watch and cheer her on from afar. “

Tan, who attributed her success last season to an adjustment in her mental game, said she wanted to continue the strategy that made her so successful at the end of the season.

“My goal is just to take one photo at a time and focus on really staying in the present and having fun on the course.”

