Delta variant: Biden officials say the United States is still better off than at the start of the pandemic despite new measures to tackle cases





“The health and economic crises have been inextricably linked, and will continue to be the case, but I think the important thing is that we are not in 2020 or early 2021. We are in a very strong position. different, “Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, told Fox News Sunday, adding that there is a” lasting momentum “in the economy that can withstand the pressures of the current spike in Covid cases. 19.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg formulated President Joe Biden’s new requirement for federal workers to attest to being vaccinated or to face strict mitigation measures as an office safety protocol. “This is a basic safety measure at a time when we see this dangerous variant spreading in our country,” he told ABC News.

The administration dramatically shifted its approach to tackling the virus last week, as warrants were previously seen as largely irrelevant due to the potential for political backlash and fears they might push people into doing so. vaccinate. On Saturday, the seven-day average of new Covid cases was over 78,000 new cases per day, almost 2.5 times what it was two weeks ago.

Buttigieg said on Sunday that Biden’s new rules should serve as a model for private entities – many of which announced terms for their employees ahead of the federal requirement.

“It is also important that the federal workforce leads by example,” he said. “We are calling on the whole country to do what it takes to make sure we get past this pandemic. This is a very important part of how to do it.”

The effect of vaccine needs on the labor market remains to be seen, as does the larger increase in cases. Already, some workplaces have delayed their return to office dates.

Still, Deese said the economy is now better prepared than before in the pandemic to handle the disruption, and added that schools are expected to reopen in September, citing new resources. “President Biden acted early and aggressively; states, cities, schools and others have the resources to effectively increase capacity where they need it, ”he said.

Dr Anthony Fauci, Biden’s chief medical adviser and the country’s top infectious disease expert, told ABC on Sunday he believed there was enough community protection to prevent the country from having to put in is implementing lockdown measures again, but that the pandemic was going to worsen for those who are not vaccinated because they are at higher risk of infection, serious illness and even death.

“I think we have enough of the percentage of people in the country, not enough to crush the epidemic, but I believe enough not to allow us to find ourselves in the situation we were in last winter,” said Fauci.

According to the latest data from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 49.6% of the country is fully vaccinated. And more than 816,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered on Saturday, making it the fifth consecutive day recording more than 700,000 gunshots per day, according to figures released by the CDC on Sunday.

The current seven-day average of doses administered is 662,529 per day, the highest average since July 7.

As federal officials rush to implement measures to mitigate the increase in new cases, some states and cities are openly resisting the new measures, including Florida, Texas and Missouri, where a legal drama over the warrants mask has already led to a trial and threats from another.

In Florida, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said last week he would sign an executive order banning schools from requiring students to wear masks – a move that followed Broward County Public Schools’ decision to return the masks mandatory.

Asked about the DeSantis ban on Sunday, Dr Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” that he didn’t understand it, adding: “It certainly looks like something local officials should be able to decide based on the circumstances of their community. ”

Ohio GOP Governor Mike DeWine declined to say whether he would bring back the mask warrants to his state when he insisted on the issue by Tapper in a separate interview on Sunday. Instead, DeWine pointed to the “recommendations” the state made in light of the news of the rapidly spreading Delta variant.

CNN’s Eric Bradner and Nadia Kounang contributed to this report.

