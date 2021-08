COVID-19: UK records 24,470 new coronavirus cases and 65 more deaths | UK News

The UK has reported 24,470 new cases of COVID-19 and 65 additional deaths in the last 24 hours.

Yesterday, 26,144 coronavirus infections and 71 deaths were announced, with 29,173 confirmed cases and 20 deaths reported at this time last week.

Meanwhile, 38,858 people were vaccinated with the first COVID-19 vaccine yesterday, bringing the total to 46,851,145 (more than 88% of adults).

And 212,159 hit a second jab, meaning 38,345,841 (72% of adults) are now fully vaccinated.

A total of over 85 million vaccines have been administered in the UK.

The latest data from Public Health England and the University of Cambridge show that by 23 July, the vaccine had prevented around 60,000 deaths, 22 million infections and 52,600 hospitalizations.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said: “In just eight months, healthcare services across the UK have delivered more than 85 million doses, which is a phenomenal achievement. It is the best in the UK.”

This comes as it turns out that discounted meals and cheaper taxi rides will be provided to young people receiving the COVID-19 jab as part of a government-led attempt to promote vaccine dissemination.

Uber, Bolt, Deliveroo and Pizza Pilgrims are among the brands that will incentivize young people to get vaccinated.

About 3 million people under the age of 30 have not yet received their first vaccine.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson faces new backlash within the party over the “threat” of domestic vaccine passports, and is calling for Congressman to be called from vacation to discuss the proposal.

Andrew Bridgen, one of 43 Conservative MPs who signed the declaration against vaccine passports, said Congress should be recalled in the summer recess if ministers “seriously” require people to show their vaccine status certificates to enter domestic events and venues. .

Explanation: Are COVID cases really on the rise?

The request means inter-party support is rising for the Commons to make a comeback before September.

Last week, the Liberal Democrats said changes were made to the NHS app, allowing users to prove they were under a double attack for accessing domestic settings and traveling abroad.

The prime minister announced in September that he would change the rules so that only those who have been vaccinated can go to nightclubs, a move aimed at increasing immunizations among young people.

Nightclub rules will be stricter than the coronavirus status certificate used at some large events in recent months, and club members will not be able to use evidence of COVID-19 negative testing or evidence of infection with the virus for entry.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-uk-records-24-470-new-coronavirus-cases-and-65-more-deaths-12370085 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

