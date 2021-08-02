Vegetable oil train to be used for UK car exports to be unveiled in Totten





Hybrid cars exported from the UK will soon be transported to Europe by trains powered by vegetable oil, the government has announced.

Railroad Minister Chris Heaton-Harris unveils the ‘Im A Climate Hero’ locomotive at Totten’s DB Freight Depot.

The Department of Transport says rail freight operator DB Cargos trains can reduce carbon emissions by up to 90% compared to diesel locomotives.

Fueled by Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (HVO), the train will export hundreds of Toyota cars made in Derbyshire every week through the Channel Tunnel.

More Toyota will be imported in the return segment.

As part of the UK’s plan to reach net zero by 2050, the DfT emphasizes that rail freight can play a significant role in reducing the transport sector’s carbon emissions, the DfT believes.

Mr Harris said: We are reducing carbon while revitalizing our UK business. This is what makes an eco-friendly building.

Trains are one of the greenest ways to transport goods, and DB Cargo is at the forefront of making it greener through ingenuity and innovation.

Andrea Rossi, CEO of DB Cargo, said: We are very excited to work with Toyota to trial HVO for service to and from Europe.

HVO is one of the purest and greenest fuels in the world and plays an important role in decarbonizing operations by DB Cargo UK and its rail customers.

This is the first time HVO has been used in a car service, and it is a service destined for the continent. It’s a first for us on many levels.

Leon van der Merwe, vice president of supply chain for Toyota Motor Europe, said: “As a company, we are committed to continuous progress towards carbon neutrality, which includes finding ways to reduce emissions from manufacturing, vehicle use and logistics.

Leveraging this new rail freight multimodal opportunity, we are helping to ensure that low-emission hybrid electric vehicles built at our Burnaston UK plant are transported to our customers in an increasingly sustainable way.

Click here to subscribe to the Nottinghamshire Live newsletter.

More related articles See more related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nottinghampost.com/news/uk-world-news/vegetable-oil-powered-train-used-5728136 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos