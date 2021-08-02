Increasing pressure on government to deregulate to save summer vacation





As the British anxiously await the fate of their summer vacation plans, pressure is mounting on Boris Johnson to ease travel restrictions to save the tourism and hospitality industry.

The travel industry has urged those who have been fully stung by COVID-19 to enjoy unrestricted travel, and MPs warned that it would be unreasonable for a financially struggling family to undergo a 10-day quarantine if they choose to go abroad.

Meanwhile, the airline president said the country’s green status must become increasingly basic due to vaccine launches in major tourist destinations, adding that the airline industry can’t afford to sit still during this critical summer period.

Earlier, the British Prime Minister warned that the UK’s travel guidelines, including traffic light systems, are inconsistent with other countries. Self-isolation and testing rules are preventing people from visiting the UK and delaying vacationers traveling abroad.

Rishi Sunak is known to have written to the prime minister about the damage the current border regulations are doing to the country’s economy.

According to The Sunday Times, a source familiar with the letter said:

Ministers are expected to meet this week to evaluate international travel data and set rules for August, with the public expected to be updated on vacation plans on Wednesday or Thursday. For many families, August may be their last chance to leave this year.

There is speculation that France will switch back to amber from the newly created amber plus designation. But Spain risks being relegated to the Amber Plus list, which will wreak havoc on thousands of summer vacation plans.

Paul Charles, CEO of travel and tourism PR consulting firm The PC Agency, said a yellow watchlist was not needed as it made the traffic light system more complex.

Just like Americans, you can travel at will by creating a simple travel and no-go list. He said it’s not rocket science.

The eight airline presidents, including British Airways and Ryanair, said there is no reason why many parts of Europe, including major volume markets, the US, the Caribbean and other key markets, won’t turn green next week for the rest of the summer. said. vertex.

In a letter to Transport Minister Grant Shoppes, they said, along with the cost and administrative burden, would have the effect of levying an average tax on British Airways of around $100 if the testing regime is maintained. It is unclear whether the government understood these risks.

The Labor Party criticized the government for not implementing travel restrictions. “Families who book vacations in good faith are now at risk of missing a 10-day quarantine,” Shadow Transportation Secretary Jim McMahon said.

Others in the travel industry think the UK is moving in the right direction towards lifting restrictions, but it’s too slow.

Jim Louth, founder and director of Tynemouth-based travel company Undiscovered Destinations, told i that the entire travel industry would be welcomed to be added to the green list. However, for many operators specializing in long-distance destinations in South America and Africa, it is far more urgent for at least some countries to be removed from the red list. Vast areas of South America and Africa, including many countries currently dependent on domestic tourism, are suffering greatly from the red condition.

People, including local partners, are starving and have seen some long-standing travel businesses fail. It is very sad and very unfair in my opinion.

