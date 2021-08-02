Annika Sorenstam seals dominant US Senior Women’s Open title with 4 under 68 in final round





FAIRFIELD, Connecticut – Annika Sorenstam fled with the US Senior Women’s Open on Sunday, finishing 4 under 68 for an 8-stroke victory.

Sorenstam, 50, a three-time US Open women’s champion making her first appearance in the senior event, finished 12 under 276 at Brooklawn Country Club in the end-to-end victory.

“It’s really hard to describe,” Sorenstam said. “When we got here I loved the place from the start. Everything was going so well, and then obviously you have to go there and finish it, and today I really feel like to have played very, very well. To come in here on Sunday knowing what I had to do and I did, obviously I’m very happy. “

Swedish playing partner and compatriot Liselotte Neumann finished second with a 74. She won the 1988 Women’s US Open to become the first Swedish Grand Champion.

Husband Mike McGee was shopping cart for Sorenstam, with daughter Ava, 11, and son Will, 10, in the gallery.

“When I was 50, we had a discussion. I said, ‘Do you want to see mom play?’ And they said, ‘Yeah, we want to see Mama play,’ “Sorenstam said. “I said to do it I had to put in the time. You can’t just go out there and compete with the women here. They saw me hitting the balls, they saw me come out and really sweat and tear in it, so it really pays off. Without them it wouldn’t really happen. It’s definitely a team effort. “

Sorenstam won $ 180,000 and a seat next year at the US Women’s Open at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club.

Laura Davies, the 2018 winner of the inaugural event, was third at 3 under after a 71.

“Crack week. The course was great,” Davies said. “The greens were tough but fair, and she was a great champion for Annika, and she won the old fashioned way. After day one I thought she would win. I thought she looked like the one. ‘Annika of old, and she proved it. After Day 1, I knew we were all in trouble. “

European Cup captain Solheim Catriona Matthew (74) and Yuko Saito (72) were down two cents.

At 276, Sorenstam tied the tournament record set by Davies in 2018 at the Chicago Golf Club in the inaugural championship.

