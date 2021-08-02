91 wildfires are now burning in the United States, with Oregon’s Bootleg Fire reaching over 400,000 acres





More than 1.8 million acres have burned since the start of those fires, the NIFC said. More than 22,300 forest firefighters and incident management teams are involved in firefighting.

This year, 37,803 fires have burned more than 3 million acres in the United States, per NIFC. During the same period in 2020, 32,059 fires burned a total of 2.1 million acres.

“As warm temperatures and very dry vegetation persist, it is important to stay informed of current and forecast environmental conditions,” the NIFC said in its Sunday update. “Check fire restrictions and closures before you go to enjoy your public lands. More than ever, we need your help to prevent forest fires. “

Idaho is the state with the most large fires, at 23. However, Oregon has the most acres burned: 554,587 among its 11 fires. The Bootleg Fire near the California border is single-handedly responsible for the burning of 413,734 acres.

The Bootleg Fire is currently at 74% containment and is not expected to be fully contained until Oct. 1, according to InciWeb, the U.S. fire news conglomerate. The Dixie Fire in California has grown to 244,888 acres and accounts for 32%. content, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

A total of 67 structures were destroyed as a result of the Dixie fire, and an evacuation order remains in place for the Butte Meadows, Jonesville and Lake Philbrook areas. No deaths have been reported at this time.

The Tamarack fire, which burns south of Lake Tahoe, is now 84% under control, according to InciWeb. It began on July 4 due to a lightning strike, and most evacuation orders in the area have now been lifted.

Forest fires don’t just affect the continental United States. The Mana Road fire north of the Big Island of Hawaii resulted in the evacuation of more than 7,000 people, according to Hawaii County Communications Director Cyrus Johnasen. The blaze has burned more than 40,000 acres since it started on Friday.

So far, two homes have been destroyed, Johnasen told CNN by telephone on Sunday.

Hope the rains bring relief to the burnt western US

Monsoon season has arrived in the west, bringing with it mudslides, flash floods and dust storms.

Monsoon moisture entering the area could potentially put out some fires and extinguish dry vegetation and soil, but it could also cause more dangerous conditions.

“Lightning strikes and the high fire danger are likely to cause further outbreaks of fire. Gusty stormy winds could help spread the fire. Despite precipitation, initial attack resources could be exceeded and persistent fires are possible. “said the National Weather Service office in Medford, Oregon.

Red flag warnings are in place in central and eastern Oregon for the weekend, where potential thunderstorms have raised fears of further fires.

With the Bootleg Fire already burning over 400,000 acres of the Oregon Hills, lightning and strong winds from monsoon thunderstorms could start more fires, further straining resources.

Precipitation could help control some fires in the area. But there will be left behind the scorched earth which is prone to runoff and flash floods.

Turkey’s forest fire toll drops to 8

The United States is not the only country with serious forest fires. For the second day in a row, more than 1,100 people were evacuated by sea from the tourist hotspot in Bodrum to escape the forest fires in Turkey that are burning along the Mediterranean coast.

“We helped evacuate 1,140 people from 12 boats,” Orhan Dinc, chairman of the Bodrum Maritime Chamber, told CNN on Sunday. “We also carried out a boat evacuation yesterday, but I have never seen anything like it before in this area. This is the first time.”

Dinc said that while roads remain open and evacuations continue overland, sea evacuations help keep roads open for fire trucks and ambulances.

The toll of forest fires in Turkey along the Mediterranean coast rose to at least eight people killed on Sunday, according to state agency Anadolu.

The latest victims include a Turkish-German couple who were found in a house.

According to the Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, 111 fires have broken out across the country since July 28. Six fires are still burning in three different cities, the ministry said.

CNN’s Aya Elamroussi, Chuck Johnston, Karen Smith, Isil Sariyuce, Sharif Paget, Larry Register, Gul Tuysuz, Hannah Gard and Haley Brink contributed to this report.

