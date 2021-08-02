UK, US accuse Iran of attack on tanker that killed British | UK News





Britain and the US blamed Iran for an attack on an Israeli-linked tanker that killed two crew members, including a British.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has accused Iran of carrying out the “deliberate and targeted” attack, which he said was “a clear violation of international law.”

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said he was considering “the next step” with the UK and other allies and said that “an appropriate response… will come soon”.

Meanwhile, British commander General Nick Carter held a meeting with Israeli commander-in-chief on Sunday.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the incident was a 'clear violation of international law'.

The government held a Cobra emergency meeting over the weekend at the authorities level to discuss serious focus on the tanker attack and countermeasures, Sky News reported.

There is still no cobra attended by the minister, which is what happens in the most serious crisis.

The attack took place last Thursday by MV Mercer Street off the coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea.

The tanker is operated by Zodiac Maritime, which is based in London and owned by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer.

“The UK condemns the illegal and callous attacks on merchant ships off the coast of Oman that have killed British and Romanians,” Raab said.

“We think with the friends and families of those who have died in accidents.

“We believe this attack was intentional and targeted by Iran and a clear violation of international law.

“British assessments have concluded that it is highly likely that Iran used one or more unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to attack MV Mercer Street off the coast of Oman on 29 July.”

“After reviewing the available information, we are confident that Iran carried out this attack that killed two innocent people using a one-way detonation UAV, a lethal capability increasingly used in the region,” Blinken said.

“We, together with our partners, are considering the next steps and are consulting with governments inside and outside the region on an appropriate response,” he added.

Analysis by Deborah Haynes, editor-in-chief of Sky's Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Britain, the United States and Israel have vowed retaliation after accusing Iran of killing a British guard in an attack on an Israeli-linked oil tanker in the Arabian Sea.

Allies must retreat to deter any further such attacks.

But London and Washington will want to strike a balance between imposing meaningful punishments and their desire not to trigger a more serious crisis with Iran.

For example, launching an airstrike on infrastructure used by Iranian forces to fly drones could send a strong message not to target merchant ships.

However, this will be seen as a escalating stage triggering new retaliation in Tehran.

And again, the harsh diplomatic rebuke of Britain and its partners alone, coupled with new economic sanctions, could make Iran too weak to have any kind of deterrent effect.

Thus, the UK may prefer a more covert response, such as a cyberattack on Iranian drone capabilities, that can send a message to Iran’s leaders, but not overtly destructive enough that authorities feel they must strike back.

Another similarly stealthy option is to place a physical jammer in an area that could interfere with the control signals being sent to the drone, rendering it inoperable.

“Something will happen, but it will not be enough to launch a full-scale attack on Iran,” said a military source who did not know directly about the deliberation but has a long history of handling emergency situations.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab’s statement about the fatal attack on the MV Mercer Street tanker last Thursday was unusually blunt. He denounced Iran directly and promised a ‘united response’ with its international allies.

In his words, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has similarly warned Iran that an “appropriate response” will be “coming soon.”

No hints of any kind of punishment were provided, but British government officials are poised for options. This weekend, the prime minister held an emergency meeting at the bureaucratic level, not the chairman, to express the seriousness of the situation.

All action will be taken with partners, including Israel, who are already in conflict with Iran, which is secretly attacking each other.

The strong language of British and American statements is a signal that both countries believe that Iran has crossed the line by targeting civilian ships in the Arabian Sea with drones laden with explosives, killing a British guard and two Romanian sailors.

Israel is feeling the attack even more intensely, with its foreign minister calling Tehran just hours after the attack urging for a tougher response.

Mercer Street is managed by an Israeli-owned British company called Zodiac Maritime, making it the fourth Israeli vessel to be attacked in the same area since February.

First, we can expect to see more allies condemning Iran along with Britain, the United States and Israel. The Iranian ambassador to London may be summoned to the Office of Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development.

Whether or not the “simultaneous reaction” proceeds further can be difficult to say whether it is designed to occur without fanfare.

Earlier this week, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Rapids called the attack “Iranian terrorism.”

Iran has yet to comment on the allegations.

A Romanian citizen was also killed in the attack.

Labor’s shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy says the UK government must take a hard line on Tehran.

“The prime minister must make it clear to the next Iranian president that lawless behavior comes with a price. Now is the moment for the UK to show its resolve to end this pattern of behavior,” she said.

“The failure of a clear strategy to deal with Iran has not helped the UK or our allies in recent years. The foreign minister now has to make it a priority for the Iranian government to pursue a coordinated international effort to address these behaviors. do.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Rapids

The incident has raised concerns that tensions in the region are escalating.

British sources reported that the crew had been targeted by “a kind of drone” in the Arabian Sea on Thursday, before communication with the ship was lost.

A confirmed drone attack could raise speculation about a possible connection to the government or some sort of proxy group.

Iran has been accused of targeting oil tankers in the Gulf waters several times in the past.

The country is in a one-on-one confrontation with Israel, both sides accusing the other of targeting ships and launching cyberattacks.

According to Eikon’s vessel tracking, Mercer Street was heading from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, to Fujairah, the UAE’s bunkering port and oil terminal.

