How to watch gymnastics, track and field, and football in the United States





Here are some highlights from the coverage that aired in the United States on Sunday night and overnight. Early Monday morning, Megan Rapinoe and the US women’s soccer team head to the semi-finals. Follow the New York Times for live updates when the game starts at 4 a.m. on USA Network. All hours are oriental.

GYMNASTICS The women’s gymnastics apparatus finals will be shown at 7 p.m. Sunday on NBC. MyKayla Skinner and fellow American Jade Carey competed in the vault final, where Skinner won the silver medal.

Carey is expected to represent the United States in the floor final, which can be broadcast live at 4 a.m. Monday on Peacock. The coverage will also air at 8 p.m. Monday on NBC.

TRACK & FIELD Other track and field finals and qualifying rounds will be broadcast live Sunday starting at 8 p.m. on USA Network. Peacock will also feature live coverage of the track and field finals and qualifying rounds on Monday mornings starting at 6:20 am.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL Live coverage of the women’s beach volleyball playoffs will feature Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman playing in Cuba starting at 8 p.m. tonight on NBC. Canada takes on Spain at 9 p.m. on CNBC.

BASKETBALL In pursuit of a seventh consecutive gold medal, Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and the US women’s basketball team will face France in their final group game. USA Network will broadcast the game live at 12:30 a.m. Monday. With a win, the United States will advance to the quarter-finals.

SOCCER Megan Rapinoe and the United States women’s soccer team will face Canada in the semi-finals Monday at 4 a.m. on USA Network, with a spot for the gold medal game on the line.

BASEBALL The US baseball team, made up of former MLB players Todd Frazier and Edwin Jackson, will face Japan in the playoff round live at 6 a.m. Monday on NBCSN.

