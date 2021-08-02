US volleyball team loses 2nd player to injury





TOKYO Latest news on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year of delay due to the coronavirus pandemic:

The U.S. women’s volleyball team lost a second player to a curled right ankle after passer Jordyn Poulter landed on her teammates’ feet.

Poulter fell in the third set of a group game against Italy and is treated by coaches on the sidelines. The injury comes two days after star Jordan Thompson fell with the same injury against the Russian Olympic Committee.

Thompson watches the game against Italy from the stands but hopes to return before the Olympics are over.

MEDAL ALERT

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico won gold in the women’s 100-meter hurdles, edging American Keni Harrison.

This kept the United States out of the winning column in the Olympic track and field competition for another session.

Camacho-Quinn finished in 12.37 seconds for a 0.15 second victory over world record holder Harrison. Jamaican Megan Tapper was third.

Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory that competes under its own flag at the Olympics, has one more track gold than the strongest team at the Games, as the competition nears halfway.

MEDAL ALERT

Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece edged Cubas Juan Miguel Echevarria for the gold in the men’s long jump with a winning jump on the last attempt.

Tentoglous 8.41 meters in the last lap equaled Echevarrias’ best score but he won on a countdown because he had the best of the next best jumps.

Echevarria, jumping last, lost pace in her tracks and stopped before the board, knelt on the ground and hit the track with her hands.

American women’s volleyball star Jordan Thompson is sidelined from the final group game against Italy after rolling his right ankle earlier in the tournament.

Thompson left Saturday’s game against Russia early after stepping on his teammates’ feet. She missed practice Sunday for treatment, but USA Volleyball says she should be able to return before the Olympics are over.

The United States are already guaranteed a place in the quarter-finals and the game against Italy will only determine the standings.

Thompson started the day tied for the third most points of the tournament at 66. Annie Drews started in her place.

World champion Sifan Hassan made an incredible recovery after falling on the final bell to win her 1,500-meter series at the Olympics on Monday.

Hassan recovered after mingling with Kenyan runner Edinah Jebitok at the start of the last lap. She accelerated outside the field on the back straight and ended up crossing the line first in 4 minutes and 5.17 seconds to advance to the semi-finals.

This allowed the Dutch riders to win a rare treble in distance at the Tokyo Games.

Hassan qualified for the 5,000-meter final later Monday at the Olympic Stadium, when the energy she spent in that last-lap race in the 1,500 heats could catch up with her.

She expected to fight two-time world champion Hellen Obiri of Kenya for the gold in the 5000.

April Ross and Alix Klineman advanced to the quarterfinals of the Olympic beach volleyball tournament.

U.S. A-Team defeated Cuba 21-17, 21-15 on Monday. The victory came a day after two other American teams were ousted in the knockout first round.

After winning the first set, Ross and Klineman lost the first four points of the second. Cubans Lidy Echeverria and Leila Martinez were leading 9-7 when Echeverria was slow to recover from a collision at the net. The Americans took the point and also won the second set.

More AP: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

