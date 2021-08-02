Flood looms over western US as mudslides close major highway





Colorado officials say mudslides have caused extreme damage to a major highway, leaving it clogged with boulders and boulders and not knowing when it could reopen

1 Aug 2021, 22:33

DENVER, Colorado – Mudslides caused by heavy rain caused “extreme damage to a major highway and left it stranded with piles of rocks and logs, Colorado transportation officials said on Sunday, as forecasters were warning of more flash floods in the coming days across the Rocky Mountains and parts of the Great Basin.

The risk of flooding was high in many parts of the west, where recent wildfires have scorched vegetation and made hills more vulnerable to erosion, the National Weather Service said.

Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, Colorado, was closed without saying when it could reopen after being hit by flash floods over a three-day period. Lanes in both directions remained blocked by debris that escaped from the burn scar of a wildfire last year in the Grizzly Creek area.

The torrent of rocks that tumbled down the steep canyon walls shattered sections of the concrete pavement and sheared a long section of steel guardrails, photos provided by state officials showed.

More rain was forecast for the drought-parched region, triggering flash flood alerts for parts of Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon and Washington State.

I-70 is a major transportation corridor between the Rockies and the West Coast.

About 46 miles (74 kilometers) of the highway was closed. Transportation officials have advised long-haul truckers to detour north on Interstate 80 through Wyoming.

Crews were still assessing the damage late Sunday. They had been working to clear the freeway since Thursday when another flash flood hit on Saturday, forcing them to evacuate the area and causing even more damage.

When we know exactly what the damage is, then we have a better idea “when it might reopen,” said Tamara Rollison, spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Transportation.

It’s not just about cleaning up debris. There is also the damage, ”she said. Our engineering team has never seen anything like this before.

More than 100 people had to spend the night on the freeway Thursday evening, including nearly 30 who took refuge in a tunnel following the mudslides in western Colorado.

Mudslides also closed Colorado Highway 125 near Granby and US Highway 6 above the Colorados Loveland Pass. Highway 6 reopened on Sunday, Rollison said.

In Rock Springs, Wyoming, nine adults and eight children received aid after Saturday’s flooding, the Red Cross said.

