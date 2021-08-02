US News & World Report rewards St. Luke’s top ratings in LV





East. Reading time: 2 minutes

According to the US News & World Report 2021 Hospital Rankings, St. Lukes University Hospital-Bethlehem performs well in 15 of 17 adult procedures and conditions, which is the largest of any hospital in Lehigh Valley.

These procedures and conditions include:

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Aortic Valve Surgery Back Surgery (Spinal Fusion) – NEW Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Colon Cancer Surgery Diabetes – NEW Heart Attack – NEW Heart Bypass Surgery Heart Failure Failure Renal – NEW Knee Replacement Lung Cancer Surgery Pneumonia – NEW Stroke – NEW Aortic Valve Catheter Replacement (TAVR)

We are proud that US News & World Report has recognized St. Lukes as a strong performer in so many categories, said Donna Sabol, vice president and chief quality officer of St. Lukes. This adds to the long list of honors that St. Lukes has received over the past year – IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospital, Newsweek Worlds Best Hospital and Leap Frog Top Hospital, as well as the only five-star regions of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Across the network, St. Lukes has been ranked among the top performers in 29 specialties, procedures and conditions, which is far more than any other healthcare system in the region.

Credit: St. Luke’s University Health Network

About Saint-Luc

Founded in 1872, St. Lukes University Health Network (SLUHN) is a fully integrated, regional, not-for-profit network of over 17,000 employees providing services in 12 hospitals and over 300 outpatient sites. With annual net sales of over $ 2.7 billion, Networks’ service area includes 10 counties: Lehigh, Northampton, Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Montgomery, Monroe and Schuylkill counties in Pennsylvania and counties of Warren and Hunterdon in New Jersey. Dedicated to the advancement of medical education, St. Lukes is the premier teaching hospital in east-central Pennsylvania. In partnership with Temple University, St. Lukes established the first and only regional campus of Lehigh Valleys Medical School. It also operates the country’s oldest nursing school, established in 1884, and 38 fully accredited graduate medical education programs with 347 residents and fellows. St. Lukes is also recognized as one of the cheapest health care providers in the state.

Note: This local health news is brought to you in partnership with the St. Luke’s University Health Network.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sauconsource.com/2021/08/01/us-news-world-report-awards-st-lukes-most-high-marks-in-lv/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos