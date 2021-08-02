Corona booster jab starts next month





Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under pressure from his cabinet to ease travel restrictions amid fears that an amber watchlist for European countries could ruin summer vacations.

The government is set to set the rules for August by updating the traffic light list on Thursday.

17 countries could be included in the green list. But when we return to the UK, there is a threat to create a new category where we can see countries moving to red in a short period of time, which will have to be quarantined in hotels for 10 days.

Travelers from the US and EU with a double jab will not have to go into quarantine when arriving in the UK under a new rule that comes into effect today at 4am.

See our brief guide to countries open to UK travelers.

PS: Stay up to date with our journalists with this special offer. Attempt to subscribe to Telegraph only once a total of 3 months.

Samaritan volunteer ‘sex with vulnerable caller’

The Telegraph understands that Samaritan volunteers abused their position of trust by having sex with vulnerable callers, which led the charity to “listen” to the conversation for the first time. It is believed to include volunteers who meet callers for inappropriate relationships. It is understood that there was a “specific demographic” of some “middle-aged men” who abused female callers. The incident sparked a major overhaul of policies published in local chapters of charities that provide helpline services for people in emotional distress.

Does a ‘rainbow baby’ like Carrie’s help deal with loss?

Announcing her recent pregnancy, the prime minister’s wife, Carrie Johnson, has dubbed the baby a “rainbow” after experiencing a miscarriage earlier this year. “I thank the army of honest women like Carrie every day for sharing their stories,” says Marina Fogle, writing down how it feels to have a baby after a loss and asks if the term helps.

Today’s Political Cartoon

Watch Blower’s latest cartoon about his plans to increase youth jabs with shopping vouchers. (Matt returns to this slot tomorrow).

Also in the news: other headlines of the day

Drone strike | Britain has promised retaliation, accusing Iran of launching “illegal and callous” drone strikes on oil tankers, killing British citizens. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Britain was “making a joint response to the attack on Oman”. The Iranian ambassador to the UK will be summoned to the Foreign Ministry today.

Worldwide: Wildfires evacuate 1,000 people by boat

More than 1,000 vacationers and residents have been evacuated from tourist hotspot Bodrum as Turkey struggles to extinguish raging wildfires across Mediterranean cities. The video showed tourists rushing to the beach to evacuate in boats as the sky became a deeper orange and smoke billowed towards them. See more world photo galleries from the weekend.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/08/02/monday-morning-uk-news-briefing-todays-top-headlines-telegraph1/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos