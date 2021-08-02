



On Sunday, the anniversary of a law that freed slaves across the British Empire by blacks whose right to live in England was illegally challenged by the government, he drew a direct link between slavery and the discrimination they experienced.

August 1, 2021

Dozens of activists have gathered at Brixton, a black community center in South London, to support an international movement for reparation for the descendants of enslaved Africans. They also called for legislation to compensate lawful British residents at risk of deportation, known as the windrush scandal.

Kofi Mawuli Klum, who hosted the Liberation Day celebrations in 1834 to mark the 187th anniversary of the enslavement of slaves in the Caribbean and elsewhere, said that the windrush injustice would not have occurred if the Africans had not been torn off the continent. Said the British Empire was liberated.

After the rally, some activists visited Buckingham Palace and hoped to deliver a written appeal to Queen Elizabeth II asking her to support the wind rush bill to pay reparations to those affected by the scandal. They were rejected by the palace guards who told me to send the request via mail.

The Windrush Generation refers to citizens of the British Empire who traveled to England between 1948 and 1973 after the British government sent workers to the colonies to ask them to rebuild Britain after World War II. It is named after the first ship carrying migrants from the Caribbean in 1948.

The wind rush scandal has rocked the UK since 2018. Many of these long-term legal residents have been embroiled in illegal immigration crackdowns. Thousands have lost their right to work, home and free health care. Many arrived as children and were unable to present documents proving their right to live in the UK, so some were detained and some unknown numbers were deported to countries of little recollection.

Programs designed to compensate victims have been plagued with complaints that are too slow, too cumbersome and that the payouts offered are not high enough to make up for the damage suffered by the UK government.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, the government department responsible for the program, admitted in December that it had a slow start, but said it had overhauled the program to make it simpler and faster.

The agency said it had paid nearly £27 million ($37 million) in compensation, which was less than £3 million when the overhaul was announced in December. Another £7.1 million was given to the victims.

The rally comes days after the Congressional Public Accounts Committee sharply criticized the government for failing victims of the scandal.

Meg Hillier, chairman of the opposition Labor Party, said it was important to remember how serious the error was and that people’s homes, families and livelihoods were disrupted and uprooted, and some were deported from the state.

