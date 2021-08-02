British defense supplier Meggitt agrees to $6.3 billion acquisition by US rival | catfish





British aerospace company Meggitt has agreed to a deal worth 6.3 billion from US rival Parker Hannifin in its recent approach to a UK-listed company from foreign buyers.

The board of directors of Meggitt, an FTSE 250 engineering firm operating in the aerospace, defense and energy markets, has unanimously recommended that shareholders accept a deal of 800p per share.

The offer comes at a 71% premium to the Megitz closing price on Friday. Megitz shares surged 60% to 750p at the start of trading on Monday as investors reacted to the news.

Meggitt Chairman Sir Nigel Rudd said Meggitt is one of the world’s leading aerospace, defense and energy companies with a strong portfolio of technology and manufacturing capabilities and a significant amount of intellectual property.

While Meggitt is currently pursuing a strong, independent strategy that will deliver value to its shareholders over the long term, Parkers continues to provide shareholders an opportunity to significantly accelerate these initiatives and reduce risk.

The UK government’s acquisition of defense supplier Meggitt will nearly double Parkers’ aerospace business. In announcing the transaction, Parker noted Meggits’ high-value technology and said the acquisition would enhance the combined group’s future prospects within the global aerospace and defense industry.

Parker, which employs more than 2,100 people at 18 facilities across the UK, has entered into a legally binding contract with the government to protect Meggitts operations as part of the contract.

This includes maintaining Meggits headquarters in the UK, retaining staff in research and development, product engineering and manufacturing operations, ensuring that most of the company’s boards of directors are UK citizens, and reducing research and development spending by one-fifth over the next five years. This includes increasing.

Parker Hannifin Chairman and CEO Tom Williams said, “We are committed to being the responsible stewards of Meggitt and we are delighted that our acquisition has received the full support of the Meggitt Board of Directors. We fully understand these responsibilities and are It makes a number of powerful promises that reflect this: For over 100 years, our own journey has taught us the importance of a strong culture and reputation.

Last month, the government announced a review of an offer by a Chinese-owned manufacturer to acquire Britain’s largest semiconductor producer, Newport Wafer Fab.

The government is also considering the acquisition of Cambridge-based chip designer Arm by US chip company Nvidia for national security reasons.

Last month, defense company Ultra Electronics signaled that it was willing to offer 2.6 billion interim acquisitions from US private equity firm Cobham.

