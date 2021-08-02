US JV lineup surprises Mexico to win Gold Cup





LAS VEGAS Miles Robinson headed to a 117th minute, and a junior college roster from the United States upset a predominantly front row Mexican side 1-0 on Sunday night to win the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Kellyn Acosta, the only player in the US starting lineup who gets any playing time when the top pick is together, took a free kick, and Robinson passed Edson Lvarez and directed the ball from a leap to the right of goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera.

Robinson, a 24-year-old defender in his fourth Major League Soccer season with Atlanta, scored his third international goal in nine international appearances, his second of the tournament.

Matt Turner earned his fifth shutout in six Gold Cup, North and Central America and Caribbean Championship appearances. The Americans won all three knockout matches by a score of 1-0.

The United States won their seventh Gold Cup title, their first since 2017, tying Mexico for most in all 15 tournaments. Canada won in 2000. It was only the Americans’ second victory in seven finals against El Tri.

The United States have won nine consecutive games in total and 14 home games in a row.

The top players, who are with their clubs for the European pre-seasons, will be back when the United States opens World Cup qualifying in El Salvador on September 2. Mexico will start at home on that day against Jamaica.

In front of a mostly pro-Mexican crowd, El Tri threw seven of 11 players who started the Nations League final the United States won in overtime in June from Christian Pulisics’ 114th-minute penalty: defenders Luis Rodrguez, Nstor Araujo, Hctor Moreno and Jess Gallardo as well as midfielders lvarez, Jess Corona and Hctor Herrera. Newcomers were Talavera, midfielders Jonathan dos Santos and Orbeln Pineda, and striker Rogelio Funes Mori, replacing goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa plus Carlos Rodrguez, Uriel Antuna and Hirving Lozano.

The American formation which included nine players from Major League Soccer.

The field chosen by CONCACAF was 69 meters wide, narrower than the recommended 75 meters.

US coach Gregg Berhalter made four changes to the roster in the semi-final victory over Qatar, inserting Cannon for Shaq Moore, Bello for Sam Vine, Williamson for Gianluca Busio and Zardes for Daryl Dike.

Defenseman Henry Kessler made his debut for the United States in overtime stoppage.

