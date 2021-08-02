EXCLUSIVE US launches new program for Afghan refugees – sources





The American flag is reflected on the windows of the American Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 30, 2021. REUTERS / Stringer

WASHINGTON, Aug.1 (Reuters) – The administration of US President Joe Biden will launch a new program to resettle some Afghans as refugees in the United States, an administration official and two knowledgeable sources said on Sunday.

The US State Department was to announce Monday the establishment of the so-called priority 2 program for refugees, said the three sources, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The program comes as fighting escalates in Afghanistan ahead of the official completion of the US troop withdrawal at the end of this month, with the Taliban pushing to capture major provincial capitals.

Biden has come under pressure from lawmakers and advocacy groups to help Afghans threatened with retaliation by the Taliban for their association with the United States during the 20-Year War in the United States.

The administration official said the new refugee program will cover Afghans who have worked for US-funded projects and for US-based non-government organizations and media.

These Afghans are not eligible for the Special Immigration Visa (SIV) program which covers interpreters and others who have worked for the US government, as well as their families.

About 200 SIV applicants whose visas are in the final stages of processing and their family members traveled to the United States last week at the start of an evacuation effort dubbed “Operation Allies Refuge” which could include up to 50,000 people or more. Read more

They were taken to a military base in Virginia to complete their final formalities before being relocated across the country.

The administration official said the new program for Afghans would differ from a Prority Two program for Iraqi refugees which has been suspended indefinitely while US officials continue a broad investigation into the fraud. Read more

The new Afghan program will require applicants to be referred by US agencies, senior US officials, non-governmental organizations or the media, the official added.

The referral requirement is a key difference between the new Afghan program and the Iraqi program, which allows Iraqis to apply directly without a referral, the official said.

Reporting by Jonathan Landay, Ted Hesson and Idrees Ali; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

