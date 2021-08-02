British Airways expands capacity on major routes from the US and Europe to the UK





British Airways is adding thousands of additional seats to its major routes from the US and EU to the UK to meet growing customer demand.

The move comes after the UK government announced that it would lift quarantine restrictions for US and EU passengers who have been vaccinated when traveling to the UK.

British Airways reported a 95% surge in bookings from the United States, primarily in cities like New York and Los Angeles.

Starting August 16, the New York-JFK-London Heathrow route will increase to 21 flights per week (increase from 17 flights per week), and flights between Los Angeles and Chicago will increase to 10 flights per week (increase from 7 flights per week).

More related articles See more related articles

Flights between Seattle and London Heathrow will increase to 7 flights per week (up from 4 flights per week) and Los Angeles will increase by an additional 14 flights per week. BA also plans to continue expanding its schedule between the US and the UK throughout September.

Passengers also benefit from seamless connections from major US cities as part of BA’s partnership with American Airlines, which provides scheduled direct flights to and from 12 airports.

British Airways’ extensive domestic network also allows passengers to connect to cities across the UK such as Newquay, Edinburgh and Belfast, as well as various destinations across Europe where entry requirements are permitted.

Additional flights are added from European cities such as Berlin, Geneva and Hamburg.

The news comes after successful trials between British Airways, Heathrow and Virgin Atlantic. The trial showed that the government’s amber policy for fully vaccinated travelers could be rapidly extended for US and EU citizens.

Are you dreaming of when you will be able to go on vacation again and where you will be? Want to get the latest travel and accommodation news straight to your inbox to help you plan ahead?

Register here to receive the latest travel advice and regular updates on the best destinations and great places to stay after Corona.

When you subscribe, we will use the information you provide to send us these newsletters. From time to time they will include recommendations for other relevant newsletters or services we offer. Our Privacy Policy details how we use your data and your rights. You can cancel your subscription at any time.

British Airways Chairman Sean Doyle said: “We are very excited to welcome new visitors to the UK from the US and EU starting next week. Many of these will be reunited with their families for the first time in a few months.

“These measures will also help boost the UK economy and the hotel sector, which has been crippled by the effects of pandemics like aviation.

We will support our clients as they emerge from this crisis and we hope that significant travel avenues will be created to allow for mutual agreement. This will allow UK nationals to travel as UK Covid cases decrease and immunization rates continue to rise.

For more stories from where you live, visit InYourArea.

More related articles See more related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.walesonline.co.uk/whats-on/whats-on-news/british-airways-increases-capacity-key-21200820 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos