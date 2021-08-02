Camacho-Quinn keeps Harrison, USA off winning column on track





TOKYO (AP) – Considering where she was for the last Olympics, sitting at home, 100-meter hurdles Keni Harrison couldn’t complain about the silver medal she had won this time around. Yet in this case Americans are used to gold.

Maybe they were looking in the wrong place.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, who grew up in South Carolina, went to the University of Kentucky and trained in Florida, wins hurdles gold at her mother, Puerto Rico, after an upset Monday that prevented the Americans to feature in the victory column as the Olympic track reached Day 4.

This is what I wanted for this year. I wanted to be a gold medalist, said Camacho-Quinn.

She edged Harrison early and finished in 12.37 seconds for a 0.15 second victory in such a short race. Megan Tapper of Jamaica was third.

Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory that competes under its own flag at the Olympics, now has one more track gold than the deepest team at the Games, which won 13 gold medals five years ago. in Rio de Janeiro.

Camacho-Quinns’ best time before the Olympics was 12.38. She ran an Olympic record of 12.26 in the semifinals which ranks fourth on the all-time list.

Part of that improvement can be attributed to trainer John Coghlan, who started working with Camacho-Quinn last December, studied the film and saw its potential.

I was like, if she can fix X, Y, and Z, she can run really fast, Coghlan said.

Today she is Olympic champion.

Harrison has the money and still holds the world record of 12.2.

The build-up of this established brand in 2016 went awkwardly.

In what is widely considered the most stacked event on the hardest team to do, Harrison finished sixth at the Olympic Trials and was denied the trip to Rio. A few weeks later, she traveled to London and set the world record, then returned home to watch the Americans sweep the podium.

Given that, Harrison said the money looked like a win.

To miss Rio and then come to my first Olympics and get a silver medal of course everyone wants gold, but I ended up here on this world stage and I’m getting better and better, she declared.

None of the 2016 sweep Americans Brianna Rollins-McNeal, Nia Ali or Kristi Castlin were in Tokyo, but it still felt like an event for the United States to finally break their string of non-gold on the track at the Japan.

The Americans had won three of the last four women’s 100-meter hurdles at the Games, including the 2008 shock of Dawn Harper after the build-up was directed to Lolo Jones.

It testified to the depth of the American obstacles.

It turns out that Puerto Rico is harnessing this talent as well.

Camacho-Quinn, whose brother Robert plays in the NFL, said his college coaches told him to go to the US Olympic Trials in 2016 not so much to earn a spot on the team, but just to see what that was to compete with the professionals.

Then she learned that she could qualify to run in Puerto Rico, the island territory with which she has deep roots due to her mother’s side in the family.

I didn’t understand a lead like that, she said. I just went over there and ran.

Until the Puerto Rican team. And so, a star was born.

She was racing in Rio in 2016 when she crossed the ninth hurdle in the semi-final to send her to stretch out on the bridge. She tries not to think about it.

Someone always, Oh, I’m sorry for what happened, she said. I’m like, I need you to let this go.

She’s moved on, and now it looks like the USA team needs to recalibrate as well. Although there is plenty of time, only 10 of the 48 events were finished after Monday morning’s session, a team that opens every Olympics with high hopes does not have a gold medal.

One prospect, JuVaughn Harrison, was fifth in the long jump hours after leaving the track Sunday night with a seventh place in the high jump.

Gold in the long jump went to Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece, with two smashed Cuban jumpers, Juan Miguel Echevarria and Maykel Masso, taking silver and bronze even after combining five of their 12 attempts.

Earlier in the week, the United States was excluded from the women’s 100. He won silver (Fred Kerley) in the men’s 100, a final that Trayvon Bromell didn’t even qualify for after being favorite for gold. She won bronze in the new mixed 4×400 after choosing to seat Allyson Felix in an event she helped the United States to dominate at the world championships two years ago.

The United States had no clear favorites in Monday night’s session, where there were finals in the men’s steeplechase and women’s discus and 5,000 meters.

This 5,000-meter race featured Sifan Hassan from the Netherlands. Hassan ran in a heat of 1,500 meters during the morning session and fell. She made up for it not only to finish the race, but to win it straight away.

