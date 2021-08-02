Medical cannabis supplier fighting for fairer access for UK patients





When and how did you start your business? I left JP Morgan and founded Grow in 2017 to become a socially conscious entrepreneur. After examining the burgeoning legal cannabis sector, we are convinced that by 2017 medical cannabis is a huge opportunity to improve the lives of patients around the world, we co-founded Grow Group and need them.

What are your plans for this year? Our plan for 2021 is to expand our existing operations. This includes the entire R&D department working on new cannabis drug technologies. distribution operations that help patients access the medicines they need; Our expansion into Europe could increase access to cannabis medicines across the continent.

We launched a crowdfund to accelerate this journey and raise an additional 3.2 million people to the community to attract new types of investors who share our vision. All of this will help us become truly global industry leaders in the years to come.

Has Covid-19 impacted the business or the broader industry? Covid-19 has impacted the industry in many different ways. Naturally, regulators and politicians have focused on dealing with the epidemic, not the cannabis drug.

This has slowed discussion of the changes needed to ensure that regulations are in place and that drugs are accessible to patients who need them.

However, one important positive is that teleconsultation and prescribing of cannabis medicines was allowed for the first time in March 2020 in response to the national lockdown and the situation where patients are not physically able to go to the clinic.

This has given more patients access to hospitals that are too far from their homes.

Where do you see the UK medicinal cannabis sector going in terms of regulation and industry growth going forward? The UK has a tremendous opportunity to become a leader in medical cannabis, given our global life sciences leadership and a very talented workforce. are in the field

The economic opportunity is certainly in the billions of pounds. However, current regulations in the UK are not fit for purpose and are harming the business and the well-being of patients.

UK companies like Grow are now multinationals, but bans such as the ban on the export of cannabis medicines from the UK require them to set up operations, deploy capital expenditures and hire employees outside the UK.

To truly seize the huge opportunity, both in terms of economic impact and impact on the lives of domestic patients, the UK will need to review and amend existing regulations.

If so, medical cannabis could truly be one of the defining industries in the post-Brexit UK.

