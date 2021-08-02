Canada surprises USA with 1-0 victory in women’s soccer





KASHIMA Carli Lloyd, who has been through so many critical moments for the United States women’s soccer team, failed to connect against Canada on Monday night and the Americans will miss out on a fifth Olympic gold medal .

Lloyd’s gaze in the 86th minute as the United States trailed by a goal hit the crossbar as Canada won 1-0 and knocked the Americans down in the medal game bronze. This is the second consecutive Olympics that the United States failed to reach in the gold medal game.

The Americans were eliminated from the Rio 2016 Games by Sweden in the quarterfinals.

As Canada celebrated wildly at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Lloyd knelt against the grass with her head in her hands.

That wasn’t enough, said Lloyd, the oldest player on the U.S. team at 39 and playing in what was likely her last major tournament with the national team.

The United States lost starting goalie Alyssa Naeher when she fell awkwardly after recovering the ball around the 20th minute. Coaches assisted her for about five minutes as substitute Adrianna Franch warmed up on the sidelines.

Naeher tried to stay in the game but was replaced by Franch in the 30th minute.

Canada jumped in the 74th minute from Jessie Flemings’ penalty, which gave Canada its first victory over the United States since 2001.

Fleming put her PK past a plunging Franch and took off towards the sideline, sliding onto her knees before her teammates crowded around her.

The United States will play for bronze on Thursday in Kashima against Sweden or Australia.

Canada will play for the gold medal on Friday at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo against the winner from Sweden-Australia. Canada introduces Quinn, a midfielder who will become the first openly transgender athlete to win an Olympic medal.

Quinn won bronze in 2016 before becoming transgender.

This is the second consecutive Olympic Games that the Americans, the reigning two-time world champions, will not play for the gold medal. The team was unusually patchy in Japan, starting with a 3-0 loss to Sweden that ended a 44-game unbeaten streak.

The Americans rebounded to beat New Zealand, but then drew scorelessly against Australia in the group stage. A 4-2 penalty shootout against the Netherlands on Friday saw the United States advance to the semi-finals.

The loss of goalie Naeher clearly hurt the United States. She was the key to victory over the Dutch in the quarter-finals, with a penalty save in regulation time and two more in the decisive shootout. After the loss in the semi-finals, she was on crutches.

The last time the United States faced their Canadian neighbor at the Olympics was in 2012 in a controversial semi-final game that extended into overtime. Canadian star Christine Sinclair scored three goals, but the United States won 4-3 over Alex Morgans’ header in the 123rd minute.

The controversy stems from questionable calls, including a rare six-second violation against Canadian goaltender Erin McLeod late in rule. This set off the streak that culminated in the tying goal.

For those of us who were on the 2012 squad, it’s nice to get a little revenge in an Olympic semi-final, said Sinclair.

After her celebratory teammates started to leave the field, Sinclair lay down on the field in relief.

I was just sitting there thinking how proud I am of this team, she said. It’s a very special group. It’s a special group and I’m so proud to be a part of it.

The Canadians have won the bronze medal at the last two Olympics.

I think this is my first loss against Canada, said Megan Rapinoe. It sucks that you can’t compete for a gold medal, that’s what we wanted. Not a great performance either. This is the most frustrating thing.

USA coach Vlatko Andonovski got creative with his rosters throughout the tournament. On Monday, Lynn Williams, originally a substitute, started his second game in a row. Lloyd, Rapinoe and Samantha Mewis were on the bench to start.

Lloyd actually had two attempts against Canada. She fired a shot in the 65th minute that forced Canadian goaltender Stéphanie Labbe to leap up to push him over the crossbar. Soon after, Labbe stopped Julie Ertzs’ header on a Rapinoe corner as the United States increased the pressure.

There was certainly a slight change in momentum in the second half and came in force, said Labbe. I think for us it was about staying tight defensively and that’s something we’ve been doing the whole tournament.

