5 billion broadband upgrades could benefit 2 million rural homes and businesses.





Following many announcements for Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland as part of the Gigabit open plan project for 26 counties including Yorkshire, Staffordshire and Kent.

As part of a 5 billion plan to increase Internet access levels across the UK, millions of people living in rural England will have access to some of the fastest broadband speeds on the market.

Gigabit Funding, a government project to upgrade digital infrastructure in hard-to-reach areas, will accelerate the country’s COVID-19 recovery, revitalize high-growth sectors such as technology and creative industries, put an end to families fighting over bandwidth and bring speed. The credibility people need to start and run their business.

New details announced today show that up to 1,850,000 additional buildings across 26 UK counties will have access to gigabit-speed internet at 1,000 megabits per second. That’s enough to download HD movies in less than 30 seconds and lay the groundwork for next-generation technologies like 8K. – High quality video streaming.

This brings the total number of buildings currently under government subsidy coverage to 2.2 million, with more to be announced in the coming months across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

This is in addition to the tens of millions of buildings that broadband companies are rapidly connecting through commercial rollouts. The UK is also targeting the fastest launch in Europe this year, with 60% of all homes having access to gigabit speeds by the end of the year.

The government is also well on its way to reaching its goal of achieving at least 85% of gigabit-capable UK coverage by 2025, and ministers are poised to move forward as fast as broadband companies can manage.

Digital Assistant Oliver Dowden said:

Project Gigabit is our national mission to level rural areas by providing the fastest internet speeds on the market.

Millions more rural homes and businesses will emerge from the digital slow lane thanks to our massive 5 billion investment and Europe’s fastest launch.

This broadband revolution creates jobs, empowers businesses and helps people recover better from the pandemic by providing everyone with lightning-fast access to critical services.

Nearly 500,000 (480,000) buildings in Shropshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Worcestershire, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight will be the first to benefit, with Derbyshire, Wiltshire, Gloucestershire, Lancashire, Surrey, Leicestershire, Warwickshire, Nottinghamshire, Hertfordshire, Tapfordshire, Lincolnshire and Yorkshire.

The news comes across all four UK countries, including 24 million to implement gigabit broadband in 10 municipalities in Northern Ireland and 234,000 homes and businesses in Wales identified as eligible for upgrades through the program. It is a follow-up to the project gigabit update that benefits the Supporting 4.5 million people in central Scotland to get next-generation connectivity.

Additionally, it is confirmed today that the governments of Scotland and Wales and 15 British Parliaments have made available an additional $26 million to the UK government’s gigabit broadband voucher scheme. Available nationally, the plan covers the cost of gigabit connections, especially in hard-to-reach areas, and can be financed by charging.

As a result of this plan, there are currently 47,000 homes and businesses connected to gigabit broadband, with an additional 38,000 in the pipeline and still have millions of pounds of vouchers people can claim.

With record funding, the cornerstone of the Prime Minister’s better reconstruction plan, the government is investing in areas where the industry has failed to move forward due to cost and lack of commercial incentives to connect to gigabit-enabled networks. .

The first project gigabit contract, announced in March, is expected to start in May next year, with spades coming to the ground soon. This includes 349,000 buildings in Essex, Dorset, Cumbria, Cambridgeshire, Northumberland, Durham, Tyneside, Teesside, and Cornwall.

More areas will be upgraded under the plan, which will be announced later this year and will benefit hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses.

Treasury Secretary Steve Barclay said:

The pandemic has increased the number of services offered online, particularly businesses and consumers who want to use online services at home.

With the fastest internet service available to more than 2 million homes, this announcement will make a real difference for businesses and consumers looking to maximize the benefits of digital services.

End

Note to editors:

Details of the key dates, number of buildings and estimated contract value ranges for Phases 1a, 1b (areas announced in March) and 2 are posted in the table below.

Phase 1a Procurement Start Date Contract Start Date Modeled Number of Non-Commercial Buildings in Procurement Area Contract Value Essex October 2021 May 2022 6,500 TBC (intervention area being defined) Dorset (2 lots) November 2021 June 2022 10,000 Intervention Area Definitions (TBC) Cumbria (Lot 28) September 2021 August 2022 66,300 60 m – 102 m Cambridgeshire and adjacent areas (Lot 5) October 2021 June 2022 98,500 95 m – 161 m Durham, Tyneside and Teesside Region October (2021 – March 3,024) 34)) November 2021 October 2022 26,600 24m – 40m Cornwall and Isles of Scilly (Lot 32) February 2022 January 2023 57,900 54m – 93m Phase 1b Purchase Agreement Buildings (Contract Start Date Number of Modeled Areas of Shrorative Procurer Value Lot 25) Feb 2022 Jan 2023 66,700 61m – 104m Norfolk (Lot 7) Feb 2022 Jan 2023 118,700 115m – 195m Suffolk (Lot 2) February 2022 January 2023 92,000 89m – 151m Hampshire and Isle of Wight (Lot 27) February 2022 January 2023 150,900 148m – 251m Worcestershire (Lot 24) Start Date May 2022 Start Date April 2020 451, Site Procurement Area Implicit Contract Value Oxfordshire and West Berkshire (Lot 13) May 2022 April 2023 68,600 67m – 114m Kent (Lot 29) May 2022 April 2023 122,300 119m – 203m East of Hert20Buckingshire. 142,000 140m – 237m Staffordshire Lot (19) May 2023 2022 Apr 76,300 72m – 123m West Sussex Lot (1) May 2023 67800 66m 2022 Apr – 2023 112m East Sussex (Lot 16) Aug 2022 Jul 50,300 49m – 83m Bedfordshire, Northamptonshire Milton Keynes (Lot 12) Aug 2022 Jul 2023 87,500 85m – 144m Derbyshire (Lot 3) Aug 2022 Jul 2023 67,300 64m – 110m Wiltshire, South Gloucestershire and Swindon 805007 Jul 50320 August 80220 Swindon (Lot 9) Aug 2022 Jul 2023 92,200 90m – 153m Surrey (Lot 22) Aug 2022 Jul 2023 101,900 101m – 171m Lincolnshire Nov 1900 and Warwickshire (Lot 22) Lot 11) November 1202430 October 2022 93,000 90m – 152m West Yorkshire and parts of North Yorkshire (Lot 8) November 2022 October 2023 133,100 128m – 218m South Yorkshire (Lot 20) November 2022 62m – 2020October 62m – 2023

More information about the table:

Contract Start Date: The expected start date of the new commercial activity with the engineer on site. Number of Buildings: The number of buildings that are in scope of procurement and are expected to be non-commercial and require public funding to be modeled by DCMS or replaced under public review and pre-procurement market participation. This value can change significantly until the start of the procurement process. Implicit Contract Value: Low – Implicit lower bound of expected contract value – determined by applying a relatively low average subsidy per building delivered to the number of buildings expected to be in the range and Affordable. High – an upper bound on the expected contract amount – determined by applying a relatively high average subsidy per building delivered to the number of buildings expected to be within range and reasonable

Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme: Charge:

Areas where you can top up for the Voucher Scheme are included in the table below.

Residential Voucher Refill Amount Max. Residential Voucher (inclusive of VAT) SME Voucher Recharge Max. SME Vouchers (excluding VAT that cannot be financed with vouchers) Currently available rates must be lower than the Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme. and Northumberland 1,500 3,000 3,500 7,000 30 Mbps Cambridge & Peterborough 1,500 3,000 1,500 5,000 30 Mbps Durham County 1,500 3,000 3,500 7,000 30 Mbps Derbyshire 1,500 3,000 3,500 7,000 100 Yorkshire 1,500 3,000 3,500 7,000 30 Mbps East Dorset 1,000 2,500 2,500 6,000 100 Mbps Eastern Riding Sex 1,000 2,500 1,000 4,500 30 Mbps Kent 1,000 2,500 – 3,500 30 Mbps Nottingham 1,500 3,000 3,500 7,000 30 Mbps Oxford 5,500 7,000 3,500 7,000 100 Mbps Shropshire 2,500 4,000 3,500 7,000 30 Mbps Warwickshire 2,500 4,000 500 4,000 30 Mbps West Sussex 2,500 4,000 500 4,000 100 Mbps Worcestershire 1,500 3,000 3,500 7,000 30 Mbps

