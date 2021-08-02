Simone Biles: the American gymnast will compete in the balance beam final at Tokyo 2020 on Tuesday





U.S. team gymnast Simone Biles will compete in the balance beam final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Tuesday, USA Gymnastics has confirmed.

Biles, considered one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, competed in the Olympic gymnastics qualifiers on July 25 and then the US vault rotation in the women’s team final on July 27 before to withdraw from the competition, citing mental health issues.

A tweet from USA Gymnastics on Monday read: We are delighted to confirm that you will see two American athletes in the beam final tomorrow Suni Lee AND Simone Biles !! I can’t wait to see you both!

Biles, 24, who won a silver medal as part of the US teams’ second place in the team final, then withdrew from four individual finals at the Tokyo Games the individual all-around, vault , uneven bars. and ground.

Biles won four gold medals at the Rio 2016 Olympics and Tuesday’s balance beam will be his last chance to compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

In Biles’ absence, her teammate Lee won a stunning gold in the women’s all-around title ahead of Brazilian Rebeca Andrade in second and Russian Olympic Committees Angelina Melnikova in third.

Lees ‘victory extends the United States’ Olympic gold medal streak in that event to five. Defending champion Biles watched and cheered on Lee from the stands.

