Afghanistan: Ghani accuses brutal US exit of worsening security | Achraf Ghani News

The Afghan president attributes the deteriorating security situation in the country to the United States’ decision to withdraw its troops by August 31.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani blamed the deteriorating security of the country on the United States, which abruptly decided to withdraw its troops.

Presenting his security plan to parliament on Monday, Ghani said the situation in the war-torn country will be under control within six months, adding that the United States has pledged its full support.

The reason for our current situation is that the decision was taken abruptly, he told parliament, adding that he warned Washington that the withdrawal would have consequences.

The president added that the protection of the population is a duty he will uphold.

After his address, both Houses of Parliament issued a joint statement expressing their full support for Ghanis’ security plan.

In their statement, lawmakers declared their strong support for human and women’s rights and freedom of expression and said they stood with the Afghan National Army, which is sacrificing their lives for the nation.

His time is up, God willing

In response, the Taliban group released a statement to the media, calling Ghanis’ statements nonsense and saying his time is over.

He was trying to control his own hurt [mental] condition and errors, the release said.

The nation has decided to prosecute the national traitors and bring them to justice. Declarations of war, accusations and false information cannot prolong Ghanis’ life, he said.

His time is up, God willing.

Heavy clashes have been going on in District 1 of Lashkargah town since Monday morning, sources from Helmand said. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/CPJbGrzfhG

TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) August 2, 2021

For months, the Taliban’s rapid territorial gains during the later stages of the US military withdrawal were largely achieved in sparsely populated rural areas.

But in recent weeks, he has put increasing pressure on provincial capitals and seized key border crossings.

Capturing any major urban center would take their current offensive to another level and fuel concerns about the military’s inability to resist Taliban advances.

The government has repeatedly dismissed the groups’ steady gains over the summer as lacking in strategic value, but has largely failed to reverse their momentum on the battlefield.

The Taliban have captured Afghan towns in the past but have only managed to hold them back briefly.

Ali M Latifi contributed to this report from Kabul, Afghanistan

