TOKYO (AP) Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn edged out Keni Harrison of the United States in the women’s 100-meter hurdles on Monday, causing surprise and keeping the United States out of the winning column in the Olympic track and field competition for a other session.

Camacho-Quinn finished in 12.37 seconds for a 0.15 second victory in such a short race against world record holder Harrison. Megan Tapper of Jamaica was third.

Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory that competes under its own flag at the Olympics, has one more track gold than the strongest team at the Games as the competition nears halfway.

Camacho-Quinn’s best time before the Olympics was 12.38. She ran a 12.26 in the semifinal which ranks fourth on the all-time list.

Harrison is the first on this list of all time. His world record is 12.2.

The build-up of this brand in 2016 went awkwardly. She finished fourth at the Olympic Trials and was denied the trip to Rio de Janeiro. A few weeks later, she traveled to London and set the world record, then returned home to watch the Americans sweep the podium.

Given that, Harrison said the money looked like a win.

Miss Rio and then come to my first Olympics and get a silver medal – sure everyone wants gold, but I ended up here on this world stage and I’m just getting better and better, she declared.

None of the Americans from the 2016 sweep, Brianna Rollins-McNeal, Nia Ali or Kristi Castlin, were in Tokyo, but it seemed like an event for the United States to finally break their chain of non-gold medals on the track in Japan.

They had won all three of the last four women’s 100-meter hurdles at the Games, including Dawn Harper’s 2008 shock after all the preparation was directed to Lolo Jones.

It testified to the depth of the American obstacles.

It turns out that Puerto Rico is harnessing this talent as well. Camacho-Jones, whose brother Robert plays in the NFL, was born in South Carolina and attended the University of Kentucky. She was eligible to run in Puerto Rico because that’s where her mother is from.

Harrison also went to Kentucky, and while they didn’t overlap there, they’ve trained together in the past.

Today was like the good old days. Like we’re back in training, Harrison said. I knew she was going to bring him a match. I had to bring mine.

She did, but it still looks like the team that opens all the Olympics with high hopes might need to reset expectations.

Also on Monday morning, JuVaughn Harrison finished fifth in the long jump just hours after leaving the track Sunday night with a seventh place in the high jump. Gold in the long jump went to Miltiadis Tentoglou from Greece.

Earlier in the week, the United States were excluded from the women’s 100 and won silver (Fred Kerley) in the men’s 100, a final for which Trayvon Bromell didn’t even qualify after being favorites for the gold.

The United States had no clear favorites in the next night session where the medals will be awarded in the men’s steeplechase and women’s discus and 5,000 meters.

This 5,000-meter race features Sifan Hassan from the Netherlands. Hassan ran in a heat of 1,500 meters during the morning session and fell. She made up for it not only to finish the race, but to win it straight away.

