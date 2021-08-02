Europe’s distrust of traffic light system threatens UK vacation | Summer Vacation





Uncertainties surrounding international travel from the UK are creating a climate of distrust among European hoteliers and travel providers, according to travel agencies and industry organizations.

Ahead of the government’s announcement of the latest changes to the traffic light system this week, travel agencies have called for clarification to avoid further damage to the travel sector and international relations.

Noel Josephides, director of professional travel association Aito and chairman of travel agency Sunvil, said continued chaos and speculation are not only destroying consumer confidence, but also having a cascading effect on suppliers.

Hoteliers are turning down bookings from the UK in August because they don’t trust us and European travelers are taking our beds and availability. I have no confidence. Why should people trust us when the sword of Damocles is constantly engulfing us and things change and can be canceled at any time? he said

Fiona Charrington, CEO of group cultural tourism specialist Martin Randall Travel, agrees that other countries with fewer travel restrictions are taking market share.

Relationships with European suppliers are being damaged. Some hoteliers lose their patience and try not to be flexible or take reservations. If you have a German or UK company that wants to make a reservation, of course, you will choose the one that is unlikely to change at the last minute. You will find that some operators are more harmful than others.

The next government announcement scheduled for Thursday will add several countries to the green list, meaning even unvaccinated travelers will be able to return to the UK without quarantine, according to a study by travel consulting firm PC Agency. Twelve destinations were Germany, Poland, Canada, Austria, Romania, Bosnia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia and Slovenia. PC Agency CEO Paul Charles said Iceland, Malta, Madeira and Israel could go from green to amber, while countries like Greece and Spain could move to the amber watchlist.

But even if these green lists are added, the operator argues, trust will not be restored until there is assurance that more changes will follow.

Chaos continues under the traffic light system and must be stopped. It rots to its core, confusing consumers and the wider travel sector. Who will book when there is still such uncertainty? said Charles. We need to move from an outright ban on personal risk to the US system, where a lot of the public has been vaccinated. People should be able to travel.

According to Aito, up to 500,000 travel jobs are at risk due to insufficient government support and distrust from the traffic light system.

A spokesperson for Thomas Cook said he did not expect reservations to continue to grow with the announcement that people who have received double immunizations will no longer need to be quarantined. People are not optimistic about travel. We thought we would see a boom after the rules on double vaccination were relaxed, but we didn’t. Reservations are flat and what you are looking at is very late or for next year. The expected increase in September and October bookings has not yet occurred.

The industry has also criticized France for being included in the new Amber Plus list. This means UK visitors must be quarantined when they return. This is mainly due to the highest incidence of cases on the French island of Rounion in the Indian Ocean, 9,650 km/6,000 miles from mainland France. , despite thousands of trucks driving through France to the UK every week.

What they did with France was disgusting, Josephides said. Doing so for Spain and Greece, as rumored, would be a disaster.

The government has one last chance to help the industry and vacationers this summer by expanding the green list between now and October, keeping it amber and ensuring that the situation remains unchanged.

