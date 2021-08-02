slower manufacturing growth in the United States; bottlenecks begin to ease





The ISM manufacturing index drops to 59.5 in July The measurement of new orders decreases, the employment gauge increases

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) – US manufacturing activity grew at a slower pace in July for the second consecutive month, with commodity shortages persisting, although there are signs of easing bottlenecks. supply chain bottleneck.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Monday showed that a measure of prices paid by manufacturers fell the most in 16 months, while the index of supplier deliveries fell further from a 47-year peak reached in May.

Timothy Fiore, chairman of the ISM Manufacturing Firms Inquiry Committee, noted that “demand and supply dynamics appear to be approaching equilibrium for the first time in many months.” This could be partly due to the fact that the expenditure returns to the services from the goods.

“Manufacturing is slowing from an unsustainable boom to a lasting force,” said Chris Low, chief economist at FHN Financial in New York City.

“Moderation in supplier deliveries and prices paid indicate that bottlenecks are easing, but both remain high enough to indicate that supply issues persist. Nonetheless, from a market and policy perspective, progress is important. “

The ISM index of domestic factory activity fell to 59.5 last month, the lowest reading since January, from 60.6 in June. A reading above 50 indicates an expansion of the manufacturing sector, which accounts for 11.9% of the US economy. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that the index would change little to 60.9.

Seventeen of 18 manufacturing industries reported growth in July, including machinery as well as computer and electronic products. Only textile factories reported a decline.

The ISM survey’s measure of prices paid by manufacturers fell to 85.7 last month, from a record 92.1 in June, reflecting easing in commodity prices. The drop – the biggest pullback in the index since March 2020 – supports Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s claim that inflation will moderate as supply constraints ease.

The survey’s supplier delivery measure fell to 72.5 from 75.1 in June. The index climbed to 78.8 in May, which was the highest reading since April 1974. A reading above 50 indicates slower deliveries.

Reuters Image

Demand shifted to goods and services during the COVID-19 pandemic as millions of Americans were locked in their homes, straining the supply chain. About half of the population has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, making it possible for people to travel, frequent restaurants, visit casinos and attend sporting events among the service-related activities that have been curtailed in the start of the pandemic.

Government data last week showed that spending on services accelerated sharply in the second quarter, helping to raise the level of gross domestic product above its peak in the fourth quarter of 2019. Read more

US stocks were trading higher, with the S&P 500 Index (.SPX) near an all-time high as the US Congress moved forward with a $ 1,000 billion infrastructure bill. Read more

Autonomous robots assemble a Model X SUV at the BMW manufacturing plant in Greer, South Carolina, United States, November 4, 2019. REUTERS / Charles Mostoller

The dollar (.DXY) fell against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices have gone up.

LEAN INVENTORIES

Yet anecdotes from the ISM survey suggest that the supply chain is still far from normalizing. Machine makers have said they “have to place orders months in advance just to get a spot online.”

In the computer and electronics industry, manufacturers have reported that “purchases continue to have long lead times due to the shortage of raw materials.”

The scarcity of inputs has been well documented in the automotive industry, where a global semiconductor shortage has forced some automakers to shut down their assembly plants to manage their chip supply.

The ISM’s prospective new orders sub-index fell for a second consecutive month. But with very lean factory inventories and nearly empty commercial warehouses, the moderation in new order growth is expected to reverse or remain minimal.

Companies ran out of inventories at a rapid rate in the second quarter. Inventories at retailers are well below normal levels. Goldman Sachs economists expect retail and auto inventories to return to normal levels in mid-2022.

Factories also hired more workers in July. A factory employment measure rebounded after contracting slightly in June for the first time since November, although manufacturers continued to complain about the shortage of workers.

Nonetheless, the rebound bodes well for the July jobs report, due for release on Friday. According to a Reuters survey of economists, non-farm payrolls likely increased by 880,000 jobs last month after rising 850,000 in June.

The economy is facing a labor shortage, with a record 9.2 million job openings. About 9.5 million people are officially unemployed.

The lack of affordable child care and fears of contracting the coronavirus have been blamed for keeping workers, mostly women, at home. There have also been retirements and career changes linked to the pandemic. Republicans and business groups blamed improved unemployment benefits, including a $ 300 weekly payment from the federal government, for the labor shortage.

While more than 20 states led by Republican governors ended these federal benefits before their scheduled expiration in early September, there is little evidence that the layoffs have boosted hiring.

The labor shortage is expected to ease in the fall when schools reopen for in-person learning, but a resurgence of new cases of COVID-19, driven by the Delta variant of the coronavirus, could make some people reluctant to return to the labor market.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Dan Burns, Nick Zieminski and Paul Simao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-manufacturing-sector-growth-slowing-ism-2021-08-02/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos