Small UK energy supplier could go bankrupt in winter as gas prices rise | energy industry





Thousands of homes could lose their energy suppliers this winter as small businesses face the financial shock of hitting all-time highs in the UK gas market and a major deadline to hand over renewable energy subsidies at the end of the month.

Energy regulators are monitoring the company’s finances amid concerns that a series of smaller suppliers could go bankrupt by the end of the year.

Martin Young, equity analyst at Investec, said a combination of factors could cause a company to fail or become the target of an opportunistic takeover by a larger competitor.

Some small suppliers without a solid financial structure may have been hampered by rapid gas market upswings in recent months if they didn’t buy enough ahead of time to supply their customers during the winter months.

Unexpectedly high gas prices could add to the difficulty of meeting the August 31 payment deadline for money collected from bills to provide clean electricity to renewable energy developers, Young said.

Deadlines for businesses to deliver multi-million-pound subsidies have been fatal for small suppliers in the past.

Suppliers who do not pay in August will have to pay the late payment deadline and penalties by the end of October before regulators begin the process of depriving them of their supply licenses.

Consolidation within the energy industry is expected in the coming months through supplier failures and/or sluggish sales as companies struggle to pay off debt and high market costs begin to seep, Young said.

I expect there will be companies in that situation. do i have a name no. But Ofgem announces which suppliers have not met their renewable obligations, and the situation shifts from there, Young said.

According to market experts, gasoline prices in the UK have surged about 80% this year, surpassing their 16-year highs and could continue to rise in 2022.

Energy regulators are expected to respond to Friday’s market surge by raising the maximum cap on basic energy tariffs by more than 13%, or more than 150 per year, starting in October. Energy companies may struggle to cover costs until they can charge customers more.

An Ofgem spokesperson said regulators are proactively monitoring supplier finances and are encouraging suppliers to actively engage in early stages if they are likely to face financial hardship.

If a supplier fails, Ofgems safety net protects domestic customers’ credit balances while keeping them connected, he said.

He added that if a supplier fails to meet the October delinquency deadline or is likely to fail, decisive action will be taken that will result in the supplier’s license being revoked.

