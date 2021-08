US Senate Moves Forward with $ 1,000 Billion Infrastructure Bill | Infrastructure news

The biggest U.S. investment in infrastructure in decades, passing the bills would be a key victory for President Joe Biden.

The US Senate will attempt to complete work this week on a $ 1 trillion infrastructure investment bill that would bring long-awaited improvements to roads, bridges and transit systems and offer a rare victory bipartisan to President Joe Biden.

After long sessions Saturday and Sunday, Senate negotiators announced they had completed drafting a 2,702-page bill, which was introduced quickly, clearing the way for senators to debate the amendments.

It has been decades since Congress passed such a large stand-alone investment, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in the Senate.

Ultimately, the bipartisan group of senators produced a bill that will devote substantial resources to repairing, maintaining and upgrading our country’s physical infrastructure, the Democratic leader added.

The legislation, if enacted, would be the biggest U.S. investment in infrastructure in decades.

Infrastructure bill would deliver bipartisan victory for President Joe Biden [File: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters]

His passage would mark a big victory for Biden, a Democrat, and the deeply divided Congress. It would follow a $ 1.9 trillion economic stimulus and coronavirus aid bill that was enacted earlier this year without the support of Republicans.

It would also pave the way for Democrats, acting without the backing of Republicans, to begin working on a budget framework that would outline plans for a $ 3.5 trillion human infrastructure bill.

This bill would devote federal dollars to the fight against climate change, help millions of immigrants obtain legal protections and fund an expansion of health care, including for seniors who need help at home.

The Senate must first put the finishing touches on the infrastructure bill, which aims to modernize the country’s aging roads, bridges and railroads and to extend high-speed internet access to rural areas where economies have shrunk. been hampered by old technologies.

The legislation would also help build a nationwide network of electric vehicle charging stations and replace lead water pipes, albeit at lower levels than Biden initially wanted.

In a rare sign of bipartisanship last week, the initiative garnered early support from enough Republicans to start debate on the bill. Barring unexpected developments, the bill could be ready for a final vote as early as this week, some senators say.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell warned Democrats against imposing an artificial timetable on the infrastructure bill [Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters]

On Monday, three Republican Senators John Cornyn, Rick Scott and Martha Blackburn criticized the infrastructure bill, saying they had not had enough time to review it and were challenging one way to fund it.

Democrats rush [through] an infrastructure bill that no one has had a chance to read, Blackburn said in a Twitter post. None of those three Republican senators had supported the bill in previous procedural votes.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also warned Democrats on Monday against imposing any artificial timelines on the bill, saying consideration of the measure would require a robust amendment process.

