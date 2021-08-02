France said Britain’s coronavirus travel rules were ‘discriminatory’ and ‘political’ as diplomatic tensions escalated.





France has resumed its diplomatic offensive over a rule requiring French travelers to quarantine upon arrival in the UK.

European Minister Clement Beaunet told French media that he could not find any scientific or public health reasons for the British Samba Plus Covid restriction, which requires travelers arriving from France to be quarantined for 10 days regardless of their vaccine status. From Monday, people arriving from all other yellow EU countries can now enter the UK without quarantine.

In a candid interview with French news channel CNews, MrBaune expressed his frustration in Paris over the apparent British concern at the French case level about a beta strain with the ability to evade the vaccine.

Amid fears of diplomatic rifts, TransportSecretary Grant Shapps has been forced to deny that Britain’s concerns this weekend were based on an outbreak of a beta strain on French territory in La Reunion, thousands of miles from France. It is less than 5% of the total and not higher than the neighboring EU countries.

MrBaune said: It is a regrettable and slightly political decision. I can understand if France was in a much worse position than its EU neighbors, but since it isn’t, I think it’s some sort of discrimination. It should be reviewed quickly.

The French minister added that discussions are ongoing between London and Paris ahead of the UK government’s review of the travel category, which is expected later this week. It is expected that the review will move France back to the amber category, removing the quarantine requirement.

The move repeals Boris Johnson’s doomed proposal to publish an amber watchlist designed to warn British travelers that certain countries have changed in a short period of time, requiring 10 days of hotel quarantine at the cost of 1,750 for adults. It was done according to

With an estimated 1.2 million Britons currently vacationing in Spain, Greece and Italy, travel experts from the three countries potentially designated for the new classification simply said the system threatened to overwhelm the UK hotel-based quarantine system. I warned you that it wouldn’t have been able to work.

Less than 8,000 British and Irish nationals entered hotel quarantine over the weekend of July 21, after arriving from Red List countries, down 15% from the previous week, according to the latest figures.

A senior industry official said the system would have completely collapsed if it had faced an abrupt influx of hundreds of thousands of British vacationers embroiled in a sudden transition to the red classification, with a capacity currently estimated at around 4,600 beds, a senior industry official said. One million British on vacation in Spain.

Paul Charles, CEO of travel consulting firm PC Agency, said: What would the government do if destinations like Spain were moved to the red list? Where the hell do you suddenly find hotel containment capacity for that kind of number? It would simply be impractical and would take hundreds of thousands of people out of the workforce.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/france-uk-government-covid-isolation-rule-discriminatory-diplomatic-tensions-1132667 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

