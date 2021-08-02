North Sea Oil Company will help UK achieve net zero | letter





Far from threatening the UK’s net zero target, all companies operating in the North Sea, including private equity and state-owned oil and gas companies, are working to reduce carbon emissions while providing the UK’s energy security. A recent North Sea diversion deal that our industry has agreed with the government (foreign controls over North Sea oil licenses threaten UK net zero target, 29 July).

Many of these companies are also involved in low-carbon projects that are important for the UK to achieve net zero by 2050. For example, Neptune Energy is working on a hydrogen and carbon capture project, while private equity grown Harbor Energy is part of the Acorn hydrogen and carbon capture and storage project on Scotland’s north coast.

All companies operating in the North Sea are strictly regulated by the Oil and Gas Authority, the Marine Oil Regulatory Authority for Environment and Decommissioning, and the Health and Safety Administration, so comprehensive safeguards are in place throughout the UK watershed.

The UK offshore oil and gas industry was actually one of the first companies to commit to a net zero net carbon footprint by 2050, and we are leveraging our 50 years of energy expertise to help other UK industries reduce their emissions. There is.

Our sector is therefore a key asset in ensuring the UK adheres to its Paris Agreement commitments to limit global average temperature rise to below 1.5C. Deirdre MichieChief Executive Officer, Oil & Gas UK

Got an opinion on what you read in Guardian today? Email us your letter and we will consider publishing it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/aug/02/north-sea-oil-firms-will-help-uk-hit-net-zero The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos