Evergiven prepares to sail to UK 4 months later than planned

ever given

A super-large container ship that blocked the Suez Canal is preparing to enter the UK for the first time since global shipping was disrupted.

Ever Given blocked Egypt’s major shipping routes for nearly a week earlier this year.

According to the original plan, the 400 m long ship was to arrive at Felixstowe port in Suffolk in early April.

However, it is expected to arrive on Tuesday instead and can be spotted at sea in coastal towns.

Ever Given can be seen from Felixstowe waiting to dock in Felixstowe port in Suffolk (Nigel Pickover/PA).

The ship dug into the sandbar of a one-lane canal on its way to Rotterdam on March 23rd.

It was jammed for almost a week, making it one of the biggest traffic jams in transportation history.

Hundreds of ships were delayed waiting for the canal to be unblocked, and some had to take much longer routes around the southern tip of Africa.

Excavator used to liberate Evergiven from Suez Canal Authority (PA)

The vessel, which carries cargo between Asia and Europe, has been detained for more than three months over compensation issues.

Sailing could continue in July after an agreement was reached between Japanese owner Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd and the canal authorities.

After unloading the cargo in Rotterdam, we headed to Felixstowe, where we will dock around 09:00 on Tuesday.

