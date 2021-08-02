The M180 could become the UK’s first electronic highway as a heavy-duty pilot study approved.





North Lincolnshire’s M180 could become America’s first electric highway by 2024.

Cables are installed on at least 19 miles of e-highways to power electric trucks and reduce carbon emissions.

The plan will extend between major logistics hubs Immingham and Doncaster and is seen as another opportunity for the region to transform from a major polluting area into a green pioneer.

Electric truck batteries are charged by overhead cables in models similar to those deployed on trains and trams.

Cllr Rob Waltham, president of the North Lincolnshire Council, said the selection of the trial venue showed confidence in the area.

He said that we all depend on heavy-duty vehicles for everything we eat.

It is great that the region has been selected by the government for this pioneering project that will reduce carbon emissions and streamline infrastructure.

Rob Waltham, Representative of the North Lincolnshire Parliament. (Image: Scunthorpe Live)

As the largest port complex in Korea, it is recognized as a global gateway, and it will grow even more with Able Marine Energy Park.

Scunthorpe is also known for making good use of the highway as a food manufacturer.

Despite accounting for more than 1% of road vehicles, HGVs emit nearly a fifth of all carbon emissions, so clean technologies are essential to meeting their emission targets.

This problem is considered one of the most difficult elements to solve in the Net Zero puzzle, and the weight of a standalone battery that powers a fully loaded vehicle poses significant engineering challenges.

Last week, the Department of Transportation published 20 million studies of pollution-free road freight testing.

Transport Minister Grant Shapps said: Through our bold and ambitious transport decarbonization plan, we are moving towards zero-emission vehicles by becoming the first country in the world to commit to halt sales of all new fossil fuel road vehicles by 2040. Leading the transformation. , must be negotiated.

Transport Minister Grant Shops. (Image: PA)

Working with industry from Doncaster to Scotland, this fund allows us to better understand the role of zero-emission HGVs while leveling industry and revitalizing local economies.

The consortium of companies involved in the project will be led by Costtain and will also include Siemens Mobility, Scania and SPL, which have participated in similar trials in Europe.

Sue Kershaw, Managing Director of Transportation at Costaine, said: This study explores how the industry can work together to handle one of the largest carbon-emitting producers in the United States, and to achieve a cleaner, cleaner global environment. Another important step in understanding whether we can create an environmentally friendly and efficient road freight network. UK.

“Our legacy of delivering complex programs and bringing expertise in technology integration to this consortium is part of a climate change action plan to implement change and collaborate to shape the green transport future.

Germany and Sweden have previously been testbeds, but the UK initiative will be the first in the world to investigate deployments on a much larger scale, expected to be 30 km.

Partners plan to take lessons learned in Europe and provide technical, economic and environmental recommendations for installing proof-of-concept systems alongside larger demonstration vehicles.

A nine-month study is ongoing.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) speaks with William Wilson, CEO of Siemens Mobility Ltd, during a visit to the construction site of a railroad plant in Goole. (Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

William Wilson, CEO of Siemens Mobility Ltd, said: “Investing in proven technologies like e-highways will help decarbonize the UK’s transport network and help level the UK by supporting jobs and growth. It can help you go faster and further.

The ERS Consortium M180 trial, which builds on successful trials in other countries such as Germany, will help the UK move one step closer to replacing more polluting trucks with clean and efficient electric HGVs.

This is seen as an opportunity to prepare for the future by completely reshaping the UK truck manufacturing industry and its supply chains and accelerating vehicle digitization. The consortium’s research shows that low energy costs allow operators to recoup their initial investment in a new car within 18 months, and electrified infrastructure can pay back investors in 15 years.

James Armstrong, Managing Director of Scania Great Britain Ltd said: We have worked with our partners to develop and mature e-highway technology, which has proven viable and an attractive and cost-effective alternative to fossil fuel-based vehicles for our customers.

This partnership is dedicated to combining technological excellence with visionary ambition – how we achieve practical and affordable electric road systems for the freight and logistics industry.

