The BA flight was exploited to transport British special forces to Kuwait, the former diplomat said.





army british update

Join myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about British Army news.

The former British diplomat said he was “confirmed” that there was a “military exploitation” of a British Airways airliner that landed in Kuwait during the Iraqi invasion in 1990. refusal.

Anthony Pace, who was serving as a political intelligence officer at the British Embassy in Kuwait during the August 2, 1990 invasion, made a statement in time for the publication of ‘Operation Trojan’ by investigative journalist Stephen Davis. about the case. Davis describes the rejection around the flight as “the biggest cover-up in the past 30 years.”

Shortly before departure from London Heathrow Airport on 1 August 1990, there were long reports of 10 British Special Forces soldiers aboard BA Flight 149.

Some speculated that the British government’s decision to suspend flights from Kuwait despite concerns about an impending invasion of Iraq was the order it issued to extradite the man.

British Airways and British authorities said the timing of the invasion was unexpected and that the flight did not serve as military intelligence.

Paice said in a statement released at a press conference on Monday that her obligations under the official secrecy law prevented the “unintentional victim” of the case from speaking out about “false accusations and injustices” suffered. But he thought, “Now is the time to do that.”

“Yeah … Despite repeated official denials by the Department of Defense since 1991, we are now in a position to confirm that a misuse of military intelligence by the BA149 has occurred,” said Paice. I know it was a prepared attempt.”

Citing Paice in many past accounts, he told Laurie O’Toole, then the Kuwaiti national manager at BA, that it was safe for the plane to land. The flight’s final destination was Kuala Lumpur, but it was scheduled to stop in Kuwait and Madras (now Chennai) en route.

The Trojan Horse identifies Paice as the director of the Kuwait base of MI6, the British foreign intelligence agency.

Almost all of the 385 people on board were used as “human shields”. Western civilians have been strategically positioned to deter western government military action to withdraw Iraqi forces from Kuwait.

Paice told O’Toole that the BA149 would stop at midnight that night, claiming that he never downplayed the threat to the BA149 if it stopped in Kuwait on the night of August 1-2. Pass”.

He said he nevertheless warned O’Toole that an invasion could come early in the morning and that he should not keep on the same plane until the next day.

British Airways previously said in court documents on the case that O’Toole did not know about the invasion until it was too late to send the aircraft elsewhere.

During the flight, chief accountant Clive Earthy explained how he was greeted when he arrived in Kuwait on Monday when a man in a military uniform said he had come to pick up a passenger. He left with ten men who looked like soldiers aboard the ship at the last minute.

The airport was occupied by invading Iraqi forces while the flight was on the ground, and all passengers and crew were detained except for about 30 people who were scheduled to leave the plane in Kuwait.

Among the passengers who left Kuwait was FT correspondent Victor Male (now the newspaper’s Paris bureau chief). He later crossed the border and escaped to Saudi Arabia.

This book provides information that has helped some soldiers successfully connect with Kuwaiti resistance groups and save lives when the US-led international coalition launched Operation Desert Storm to retake Kuwait from Iraq in January 1991. Provides details on how.

A Boeing 747 aircraft was destroyed on the ground under unclear circumstances.

British authorities on Monday stuck to their previous denials of military intervention in the flight.

“In 2007, the British government made it clear to Parliament that in 1990 the government did not abuse flights for military personnel,” the British government said.

British Airways declined to comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/057a4740-7a46-4d1d-b9b7-ed15e345514c The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos