UK pushes offshore wind farms to meet climate goals





Off the coast, 15 kilometers southeast of Aberdeen, renewable energy companies are gearing up to celebrate another landmark in their efforts to end Britain’s dependence on fossil fuels.

Five wind turbines, each taller than the City of London’s Gherkin Building, anchored to a 3,000-ton buoyancy platform, will be towed from Rotterdam into the UK’s North Sea to form part of the world’s largest “floating” offshore Kincardine array. wind power plant.

Wind farm developers have been working on floating technology since the 2000s to overcome the limitations of traditional offshore turbines. They are installed on structures fixed to the seabed and are difficult to install at depths of 60 m or higher, making them unsuitable for areas far from the coast with high wind speeds.

Floating projects anchored to the seabed by moorings are rapidly moving from fringe to mainstream as countries transition to technologies that help them achieve challenging climate goals.

The UK was the first country to install a floating offshore wind farm off the coast of Peterhead, Scotland in 2017. However, existing floating projects are not of a large scale. The generating capacity of the Kincardine array is 50 MW, compared to 3.6 GW of the world’s largest conventional offshore wind farm.

Now, larger wind power developers are stepping up their equipment with more plans to build on a larger scale.

Denmark’s Orsted, Germany’s RWE, Norway’s Equinor, UK’s ScottishPower and Royal Dutch Shell are companies on a long list of bidders vying to build floating plans in a subsea rights auction for an offshore wind project of about 10 GW in Scottish waters. Some of them. The bidding round closed in mid-July and the winner is expected to be announced in early 2022.

The UK is considering separate auctions for access to the Celtic Sea, the Atlantic region west of the Bristol Channel, the English Channel and the Republic of Ireland.

Developers expect the cost of floating projects to decrease rapidly as more projects are deployed. In 2018, the cost of floating wind power was estimated at over €200 per megawatt-hour, almost double the cost of nuclear power in the UK.

The UK’s technology and research center, Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult, hopes that developers will be able to build “subsidy-free” floating projects at auctions as early as 2029 at prices lower than projected wholesale electricity costs. Existing offshore wind developers have reached this inflection point. UK Government Auction 2019.

Norway’s Equinor is one of the companies competing to build water turbines in Scottish waters. © Carina Johansen/Bloomberg

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, hosting the UN’s COP26 climate summit at the end of this year, has set a target of 1 GW of flotation out of a total of 40 GW of offshore wind by 2030. He stressed the importance of accessing “the windiest part of our oceans.” It is part of the UK’s goal of reducing carbon emissions to net zero by 2050.

Other countries, including France, Norway, Spain, the United States and Japan, are pursuing the technology, experts say, in countries where access to particularly shallow water is limited or where existing “fixed bottoms” cannot be installed due to the geology of the seabed. said to be suitable for “turbine.

Industry body WindEurope predicts that by 2050, a third of all offshore wind turbines installed in Europe will be afloat.

Countries pursuing the affluence are “interested in it, not just as an opportunity to achieve the zero goal. “There is also real potential to drive economic growth,” said Ralph Torr, program manager for Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult.

Even though the UK owns more than anywhere else in the world, there are concerns that the same mistakes made with floating technology will be repeated, just as the UK’s supply chain has lost to foreign companies in the construction of existing offshore wind farms. Manufacturing work for the Kincardine project was carried out in Spain and Portugal, and the turbine and foundation were assembled in Rotterdam.

A wind turbine off the coast of Naraha, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan. Japan is one of those countries that seeks water technology. © Yoshikazu Tsuno/AFP/Getty Images

Competition from other markets is already high because the UK government’s 1GW floating wind power target by 2030 “will not unlock significant investments in supply chains or infrastructure,” all seeking to gain a “first-mover advantage.” [just] Few projects”.

The Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult and its developers are urging the government to meet its second target for floating wind power by 2040.

“Because it’s floating. [wind] Tom Glover, UK National Chairman of RWE, said: “When it becomes economical in the 2030s, it will be much better to understand what the long-term pipeline is.” He added that the Scottish undersea rights auction required developers to “provide promise and ambition for Scottish content”, which would benefit the local supply chain.

Wind power developers know that UK suppliers need time to prepare. Christoph Harwood, director of policy and strategy at Simply Blue Energy, which is developing a 96 MW aquatic plan off the coast of Pembroke in Wales, said projects larger than the initial aquatic plan but not yet fully commercial will be important. In the process.

“If the UK’s supply chain is to benefit from floating wind, don’t rush the 1GW project and take the stepping stone towards it,” he said.

Tim Cornelius, CEO of Global Energy Group, which performs offshore wind assembly operations at the port of Nigg in Cromarty Firth in northeast Scotland, said the size of the floating wind turbines presents an opportunity for UK suppliers.

Floating turbines are much larger than traditional offshore turbines and therefore have to be built closer to the point of installation, making the cheapest manufacturers available in China and the Middle East.

Floating turbines require “an astonishing amount” of deep-sea wharf space in ports, Cornelius explained. His company is looking at creating an artificial island for a wharf in Scotland’s Cromarty Firth, which he said “requires material investment, but is fully justifiable as long as the developer is ready to make a commitment”.

However, he said, “As [UK] The supply chain is not in a position to support the aspirations of enterprises. [floating offshore wind] industry”.

