



Fans, coaches, and athletes of every school, team, franchise and sport experience these If Only battles for years.

This is the fourth article in a Heres-what-never-happened series of uncertain timeframes featuring events that have, but never been, to various Louisville Cardinals contingents over the decades.

The dream game was really great.

Despite three national crowns, it remains their favorite basketball game in the hearts of many longtime fans.

At least that’s how it’s been lovingly remembered and rehabilitated by the faithful of the Cardinals of Louisville.

Final 4 winner.

Close to Knoxville.

A standalone NCAA game with no fans of other teams in the building.

Denny vs The Beasmon before and after.

decades of repressed longing.

And the delayed reality that it has finally arrived. After Wildcats beat IU. And the card survived Arkansas.

And after two near misses in the previous dance.

The first was number 75 in San Diego. When the game was for a national title.

Would it have been epic? All the way to the left shore. How many fans will fly between the semifinals and the finals? A lot, but not as many as a packed Stokley.

Did U of L release a cheering band for a championship game?

But Richard Washington hit that jumper. The Wizard of Westwood’s aura was his last hurrah.

The U of Ls team didn’t keep some of the deals at the time.

But 82 was a different story.

UK and U of L have walked parallel paths during those halcyon years. Both launched campaigns in the Top 5.

U of L Still stumble on that US Reed half-court dagger? It hits the wall and slowly fades in the polls until it falls completely at the end of January. England, which lost to Alabama in the SEC Tournament Title Tilt, fell to AP #15.

But when the NCAA pairing came out, Louisville was said goodbye. Britain did not.

But the settings were still in place. The Wildcats only need to deal with the business against Middle Tennessee, a school that has never won a tournament game. Louisville and Kentucky will then finally duel. At the Bandis Memorial Gym.

This is not the card’s fault. And the reason is that one of the cardinals continues the indelible laughter of Schadenfreude.

Kentucky threw some attacks against coach Stan Ramrod Simpsons Blue Raiders.

50-44.

The game tied the knot at 30 during the break.

I will do the math for you. Dirk Minniefield, Derrick Hord, Chuck Verderber, Jim Master, Mel Turpin, Charles Hurt and Dicky Beal scored a total of 14 points in the last 20 minutes.

In fact, they have only scored 4 goals in the last 12:29.

Two days later, when the Dream Game was strong, the U of L scored a Middle Tennessee goal to win Kentucky.

81-56.

The following weekend, U of L took a break. Playing on home court, UAB upset Ralph Sampson and UVA in the regional semifinals. After beating Minnesota 67-61, Louisville never had to face the unbeatable Cavaliers. It was easier to beat the blazer on the home court.

So the Cardinal team finished in Final 4 and landed in New Orleans’ wild Georgetown.

So, in fact, despite the disappointment, everything went well.

Britain is winning. Last weekend card.

And the magnificence to come on a Saturday afternoon in Eastern Tennessee a year later.

A wonder that Louisville fans simply call Knoxville.

CD Kaplan

