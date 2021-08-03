CDC says 7-day average daily Covid cases in the United States surpassed peak seen last summer





A man inquires about a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test in a mobile test van in Brooklyn, New York, United States, June 2, 2021.

Brendan McDermid | Reuters

The seven-day average of daily coronavirus cases in the United States has surpassed the peak seen last summer when the country did not have a licensed Covid-19 vaccine, CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky said on Monday, citing data released this weekend.

Covid cases in the United States, based on a seven-day moving average, reached 72,790 on Friday, according to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is higher than the peak in average daily cases seen last summer, when the country reported about 68,700 new cases per day, according to the CDC.

The daily average of Covid cases has since fallen, however, to 68,326 new cases per day on Saturday and 63,250 new cases per day on Sunday, according to the agency.

While data published on the CDC’s website shows a drop in the seven-day average number of daily cases in the following days, a separate coronavirus data set maintained by Johns Hopkins University does not show a drop. . Rather, it shows a continued increase in the seven-day average to nearly 80,000 new cases per day on Sunday.

“While we desperately want to end this pandemic, Covid-19 is clearly not done with us and therefore our battle must last a little longer,” Walensky said during a Covid briefing at the White House . “It’s tough. It’s heavy. But, we’re in the same boat. And as we learn more about Covid, we continue to rely on proven ways to protect ourselves, our children and loved ones. “

The CDC director’s comments come as Covid cases in the United States start to rise again, with the highly contagious delta variant fueling infections, especially in areas of the country with low vaccination rates.

One in 3 Covid cases has occurred in Florida and Texas over the past week, White House Covid Czar Jeff Zients said on Monday. About 17% of the cases were from seven states with low vaccination rates, he added.

The seven-day average of hospital admissions is about 6,200 per day, an increase of about 41% from the previous seven-day period, according to Walensky. The seven-day average of daily deaths also rose to 300 per day, an increase of over 25%, she said, but still well below last summer’s peak of more than 1,100 deaths. dailies in early August 2020.

U.S. health officials are urging more Americans to get vaccinated against Covid, as injections have been shown to be highly protective against the virus and its new variant, especially against serious illness, hospitalizations and death.

Earlier Monday, updated data from the CDC showed that 70% of American adults had received at least one injection of the Covid vaccine.

The milestone is about a month away from President Joe Biden’s initial target for July 4, as health officials have struggled to persuade some Americans to get vaccinated.

In an effort to increase the number of vaccines administered, some state and local officials have either offered incentives to be vaccinated or introduced warrants.

While a very small portion of those vaccinated may experience so-called breakthrough infections, Walensky stressed on Monday that the vast majority of the spread in the country is among the unvaccinated.

“If you are not vaccinated, please protect yourself and get vaccinated,” she said.

