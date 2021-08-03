COVID-19: UK records 21,952 new coronavirus cases and 24 additional deaths | UK News





According to government data, the UK has recorded 21,952 new cases of COVID-19 and an additional 24 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

That number compares to the 24,470 infections and 65 deaths reported yesterday and 24,950 cases and 14 deaths reported at this time last week.

The 7-day average infection rate decreased by 27% compared to the previous week, while the number of deaths increased by 20.2%.

According to the latest data, 912 COVID patients were admitted to the hospital on July 27, and there were 6,326 hospitalizations in the last 7 days. This is an increase of 14.8% per share.

There have been 5,902,354 total coronavirus cases in the UK since the beginning of the pandemic, with 129,743 people dying of COVID-19 positive in 28 days.

Meanwhile, in the UK, 21,266 people received their first dose on Sunday, bringing the total to 46,872,411 (88.6% of adults).

And 118,184 had the second jab. This means that 38,464,025 people are now fully vaccinated (72.7% of the adult population).

That’s because the government plans to administer additional shots in the same way that flu shots are given later this year.

As with the initial vaccine effort, supplements are given first to the first nine priority groups.

About 60 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine have been ordered, but it’s unclear if this will be the only jab.

Early today, tests conducted at four of the UK’s largest train stations and intercity services showed no signs of COVID-19.

National Rail cleaned escalator handles, ticket machines and benches and took air samples for an hour to detect the virus.

London Euston, Birmingham New Street, Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester Piccadilly stations underwent two tests in January and June, with trains running between the stations repeated.

But scientists at Imperial College London found no contamination.

This is where coronavirus travel restrictions were eased at 4am today, allowing fully vaccinated travelers from the US and EU countries on the amber list to enter the UK without self-isolation.

'I haven't seen my family in 21 months'

But figures from the travel industry and some Conservative MPs are putting pressure on Boris Johnson to open up travel more amid rumors that the new designation will be added to their watchlist.

John Redwood MP said: “It’s time to make new travel plans. The travel industry needs more confidence in what the rules will be. Let the vaccine do more of controlling the virus.”

The theoretical amber watchlist would indicate countries wishing to move to the red list requiring a 10-day quarantine at a government-approved hotel costing £1,750 per adult upon arrival back in the UK.

“The most important thing a government can do is make sure people have as much information as possible,” Secretary Matt Warman told Sky News. “When they return, they don’t find themselves inadvertently quarantined.”

