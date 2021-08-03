US Senator Lindsey Graham says he tested positive for COVID-19





WASHINGTON, Aug.2 (Reuters) – Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on Monday revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 despite his vaccination, had flu-like symptoms and would self-quarantine for 10 days.

The announcement, made following a senators’ weekend rally that Graham attended, sent lawmakers scrambling for COVID-19 testing and raised the possibility of an outbreak in Congress as the Senate closes preparing to move President Joe Biden’s agenda forward with a landmark $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill.

“I’m very glad I was vaccinated because without the vaccination I’m sure I wouldn’t feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be much worse,” Graham, 66, wrote on Twitter.

The South Carolina Republican, a prominent Conservative voice in the Senate, said he started experiencing flu-like symptoms on Saturday and saw a doctor on Monday morning. He was then informed by a congressional doctor that he had tested positive.

“I feel like I have a sinus infection and right now I have mild symptoms,” Graham, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, wrote in a pair of tweets. “I will be in quarantine for ten days.”

His announcement comes at a crucial time for the much-divided Senate, where Democratic leaders hope to push Biden’s agenda forward in the coming weeks by pushing through a two-party infrastructure bill of around $ 1,000 billion.

Graham was one of a dozen senators who attended a weekend rally hosted by Senator Joe Manchin in his barge named “Almost Heaven” in the Washington area. Manchin, a leading Democrat in infrastructure negotiations, described the event as an effort to encourage bipartisanship as the Senate prepared to debate and vote on the infrastructure bill this week.

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on the Department of Defense budget request at Capitol Hill in Washington, the United States, June 17, 2021. REUTERS / Evelyn Hockstein / Pool

Manchin told reporters that all invited senators are vaccinated and socialize outside while they eat a few burgers.

Manchin said he had tested negative for COVID-19 since the event. Another Democrat at the rally, Sen. Chris Coons, said he was waiting for the results. Senator John Thune, Republican No. 2 in the House, tested negative for COVID-19 after the meeting.

Current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state that fully vaccinated people do not need to quarantine themselves after contact with an infected person unless they develop symptoms, but should be tested 3-5 days after exposure.

Members of the House of Representatives left Washington on Friday for a seven-week break.

Graham is one of a group of 17 Senate Republicans who backed bipartisan infrastructure legislation in procedural votes. The measure needs Republican votes to reach the 60-vote threshold required for most laws in the 100-seat chamber.

The Senate is split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats, who control the chamber only because of Vice President Kamala Harris’ decisive vote.

Graham did not say if he had tested positive for the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which has been blamed for a recent outbreak of infections in the United States, particularly in southern states with relatively low vaccination rates. .

Forty-six percent of South Carolina’s population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, well below the national average of 58%, according to the Reuters COVID-19 Vaccination Tracker. ((https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/vaccination-rollout-and-access/))

Reporting by David Morgan; Additional reports by Richard Cowan; Editing by Mary Milliken and Chris Reese

