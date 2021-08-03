COVID-19: Boris Johnson warns Britain must stop new strains coming from abroad amid speculation that amber watchlists may be made public | travel news





Boris Johnson wants a “simple” and “user-friendly” system for vacationers amid speculation that a new amber travel watchlist will be introduced, but the UK needs to stop straining from coming in.

The government is expected to announce changes to the traffic light system this week, which could include new amber COVID-monitored countries that could move to the red list without warning.

Travelers entering the UK from a Red List country will have to pay £1,750 to stay in quarantine for 10 days in a government-approved hotel.

Several Conservative supporters, travel industry presidents and Labor said another list would be “complex” and “disaster”.

However, the prime minister said, “We have to stop importing strains from abroad, we have to take a balanced approach, and what I want to see is something that is as simple and user-friendly as possible for people, but obviously needs double vaccination. We really do have a way forward. must be presented.

“We had to strike a balance. [the opening up] Because of the anxiety a lot of people have, I have about importing new strains and bringing the disease back.

“But we also have to recognize that people are eager for summer vacations. We need to get people moving the travel industry back and reopening the city center. So we wanted a simple approach like this. You can.”

Spain is currently understood as one of the countries being considered on an amber watchlist that could cause trouble for up to a million British tourists on vacation.

There are concerns that Greece and Italy could follow.

The amber watchlist will come shortly after passengers who have arrived from amber list countries but have been vaccinated in the US or EU are allowed to avoid quarantine for 10 days starting Monday. People vaccinated in the UK have already been allowed to avoid self-isolation in the Amber List countries.

Heathrow president urges government

The upcoming announcement has sparked controversy within the government, as Huw Merriman, chairman of the Conservative Party’s Commons Transportation Committee, said the amber watchlist was a “huge red flag” and could lead to cancellations and complications.

Earlier on Monday, digital infrastructure secretary Matt Warman said the travel watchlist had provided people with information to make “informed decisions”.

“People have to use common sense, which may have to take into account the fact that the country’s interest rates could actually get worse,” he told Sky News.

“The most important thing a government can do is make sure people have as much information as possible. When they come back.”

According to Times Radio, industry dignitaries said the government is “binding itself with rules that are inexplicably complex.”

Travel industry bosses say the government’s list changes put tens of thousands of jobs at risk in aviation and travel.

Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye told Sky News:

“I would like to see France return as an extension of the amber list and the green list.”

British Airways chief executive Tim Alderslade said France’s listing on the “pumpkin plus” list was “total disaster” after ministers said the shift was triggered by a surge in beta cases on Reunion Island in the French Indian Ocean. “He said.

All persons entering France, including those who have been vaccinated, must self-isolate for 10 days.

