US Executives, Health Officials Call For COVID Injections Amid Rising Cases | Coronavirus pandemic News





With COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths increasing across the United States over the past week, largely spurred by the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant leaders in several states are renewing their efforts to encourage residents to get vaccinated.

In New York City, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday urged businesses to turn away unvaccinated customers. If you’re not vaccinated, the Delta variant should be a major concern for you and you should be concerned about it, Cuomo said in a briefing.

Transportation workers in New York and workers in New Jersey hospitals, nursing homes and prisons will need to get vaccinated or undergo regular testing, state governors have also said.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Denver, Colorado, said vaccinations will be mandatory for the city’s 11,000 employees, while Louisiana will require masks inside the state from August 4.

A recent increase in coronavirus infections in the United States, especially in states with low vaccination rates, has prompted warnings from public health experts and calls for more Americans to obtain vaccines, which are widely available. in the country.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters that as of July 31, there are 72,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day in the United States. This is an increase from an average of 57,000 daily infections the previous week.

Dr Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the White House, warned on Sunday that the country was considering pain and suffering in the future because the number of cases increased, adding that the solution to that was to get vaccinated.

Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham announced on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 despite his vaccination, had flu-like symptoms and would self-quarantine for 10 days.

I am very happy to have been vaccinated because without vaccination I am sure I would not feel as well as I do today. My symptoms would be much worse, Graham, 66, wrote on Twitter.

I feel like I have a sinus infection and at the moment I have mild symptoms.

I will be in quarantine for ten days.





Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 2, 2021

The Republican, a prominent conservative voice in the US Senate, said he started experiencing flu-like symptoms on July 31 and saw a doctor on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, as Florida grapples with an influx of hospital patients with the Delta variant, Governor Ron DeSantis last week issued an executive order banning schools from requiring face coverings.

It’s something the CDC recommended last week alongside the wearing of masks in indoor public spaces, even for vaccinated Americans.

Florida has one of the worst epidemics in the country and about a quarter of patients nationwide have hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Mary Mayhew, chief of the Florida Hospital Association, said the current outbreak had skyrocketed COVID hospitalizations from 2,000 to 10,000 in less than 30 days, although deaths remained well below previous pic.

We have 25-year-olds in the intensive care hospital on ventilators, Mayhew told US news outlet MSNBC on Monday, adding that at a Jacksonville hospital, the average age is 42.

One in three cases of COVID-19 in the United States has been reported in Florida and Texas over the past week, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters.

He noted, as many other public health officials in the United States have done amid the recent spike in infections, that cases are concentrated in communities with low vaccination rates.

Nonetheless, more and more people are getting their jabs. Zients said that in recent weeks there has been an almost 70% increase in the average number of new people vaccinated each day.

Three million Americans had received their first injection in the past seven days, and the country reached the milestone of 70% of adults who received at least one vaccine injection on Monday.

There are still about 90 million eligible Americans who aren’t vaccinated, and we need them to do their part, Zients said.

The White House is working with states to encourage vaccinations using incentives, following President Joe Bidens’ call last week for states to use federal funds to pay $ 100 to anyone vaccinated, a Zients said.

He said the White House policy of urging all federal employees to get vaccinated or take weekly COVID-19 tests was helping to encourage more workplaces to implement similar policies for their employees, adding that vaccination requirements for returning to work or school were a growing trend.

